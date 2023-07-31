Love has definitely *not* been in the air, as of late. Though there hasn’t been a shortage of pink in anyone’s wardrobe (thank you, Barbie), the several public celeb breakups and scandals have made for quite the chaotic and not-at-all romantic and blissful Venus retrograde SZN — but it’s not surprising for astro enthusiasts, given that the planet of love, romance, and indulgences is reversing through the expressive sign of Leo. Luckily, the new month is giving Venus some much-needed relief, especially on the most romantic day in August 2023 for every zodiac sign, as she conjoins the heart of the sun in a patterned event commonly referred to as a cazimi.

Venus and the sun meet in the same sign and degree every nine months, in a variety of zodiac signs. The last cazimi/conjunction between these two planets was on Oct. 22, 2022, in the cardinal air sign of Libra. When Venus joins the heart of the sun, she’s said to become strengthened as she transfers her significations onto the sun. When this happens, it amplifies the significations of Venus, shedding light on topics like relationships, creativity, and intimacy. Since these concerns have been debilitated due to Venus retrograde, this marks a period of increased improvement in these areas for every zodiac sign, particularly in the Leo-ruled house of your birth chart. As Venus emerges from the sun’s rays in the days following the cazimi, you can expect major clarity around one or more of these topics.

Here’s how every sign will be affected by the most romantic day of August 2023:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Your passions and hobbies will experience a turn of events on Aug. 13, as the sun-Venus cazimi unfolds in your fifth house. During this retrograde, you’ve been reviewing the ways you enjoy and express yourself, and on this day, you’ll finally gain some clarity around how to showcase your gifts and talents. You may also experience a surge in inspiration through romance or intimacy in your relationships. It’s a great day to engage in activities that let you take the lead, as long as they’re centered around your personal joy and fulfillment.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

As Venus, your chart ruler, conjoins the heart of the sun on Aug. 13, you’ll begin to notice increased ease and clarity around how you express your desires, particularly in your home and natural habitat. Since the retrograde began, you’ve be reconsidering the ways you connect to your family and environment, and you’ll be regaining a sense of comfort and pleasure here as the cazimi takes place. If you’ve been trying to figure out how to better express yourself behind closed doors, it should be less of a challenge now.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Aug. 13, you’ll be eager to express your thoughts and opinions to anyone willing to listen as the sun-Venus cazimi unfolds in your third house. If you’ve been feeling self-conscious about sharing your concepts and views recently, you should experience a surge in confidence now, allowing you to speak your mind with a sense of pride. It’s a fortunate day for hosting a podcast, or engaging in a high-spirited debate with a friend. Any activities that allow you to show off what you know are bound to have you feeling accomplished.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

As the sun and Venus conjoin in your second house of money and resources, you’ll experience a sense of renewal around how you spend your money, time, and energy. You’ve been reconsidering how you enjoy the fruits of your labor in recent weeks, but this cazimi signifies clarity in this area. There’s nothing wrong with spending money, or enjoying the fruits of your labor. You deserve to splurge on what makes you happy, even if it’s on something as simple as your favorite drink from Starbucks. Be sure to treat yourself today, Cancer.

Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

On Aug. 13, you’ll be feeling yourself big time, Leo. As Venus conjoins the sun (aka your chart ruler), you’ll be feeling an increased sense of inspiration and creativity, making this a fortunate time for sharing any of your current artistic pursuits with the world. This is also a fortunate day for socializing, or doing anything that places you front and center. You’re hardly one to be afraid of a little attention, and today’s astrology is only adding to your self-confidence. Feel free to be as extra and over-the-top today as you, want — today, yu really can’t go wrong.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

You’ve been reflecting on your needs and desires since Venus stationed retrograde back in July, but on Aug. 13, you’ll finally gain clarity around how you like to be seen, valued, and appreciated. While you’re hardly one for being the center of attention, this retrograde has prompted you to reconsider how you express your needs and desires. As cringe as it may seem, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a little attention, Virgo — and on this day, you’ll be feeling more comfortable with this concept. Today is a good day for treating yourself, even if it’s in private. You deserve to feel good.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

On Aug. 13, you’ll experience clarity around your friendships and alliances as Venus (aka your chart ruler) conjoins the heart of the sun. If you’ve been seeking more connection and pleasure through your social circle, now is a fortunate time for mingling and forming new relationships. It’s important for you to feel seen and valued in your friendships, and on this day, you’ll have more of an idea of how to fulfill this desire. It’s a perfect day for hosting a party or attending a networking event, Libra. All eyes are bound to be on you.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

Your career and professional endeavors will be front and center on Aug. 13, as the sun-Venus cazimi takes place in your 10th house. It’s a fortunate day for showcasing any creative projects you’ve been working on Scorpio, or creating new relationships with colleagues or clients. It’ll be easy to make a good impression today, so feel free to ask for a raise or showcase a new business venture. You’re finally gaining clarity around what you want your personal brand to look like, and now is a fortunate time for testing the waters.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

On Aug. 13, the sun and Venus will conjoin in your ninth house, bringing your desires for self-expression through your belief systems to the forefront. You’ll be feeling inspired to connect to others by sharing knowledge, wisdom, and advice, making this a fortunate day for socializing. This conjunction may also signify travel or the desire to broaden your horizons — something you’re always in pursuit of. Today should be full of excitement, Sagittarius, so feel free to go wherever the wind takes you.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

As the sun and Venus conjoin on Aug. 13, intimate relationships and financial affairs will be spotlighted. This may mark a turning point in a dynamic between you and another person, or between you and your finances. It’s a fortunate time for getting any responsibilities or obligations in order, Capricorn, which is something you often do with ease. If you’ve been struggling to acknowledge your needs separate from other people during this retrograde, it should become easier today.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

On Aug. 13, the sun-Venus cazimi will take place in your seventh house of partnerships, illuminating your desire for connection and intimacy. If you’ve been struggling to make your desires known in your relationships with others, it shouldn’t be as much of a struggle from now until the end of the retrograde. This is also a fortunate time for socializing, Aquarius, and forming new relationships. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, even if it requires you to be a little bolder than usual.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your habits and routines will reach a turning point on Aug. 13, as the sun-Venus cazimi happens in Leo. Your relationship to rituals like health and wellness has been shifting in recent weeks, and on this day, you’ll be feeling more certain about the practices that bring you joy and fulfillment (and the ones that don’t). It’s a fortunate time for engaging in the little tasks and activities that allow you to focus solely on yourself, like a pilates class or treating yourself to lunch on Thursdays. The little things matter, Pisces, and today’s a good day to lean into life’s smaller indulgences.