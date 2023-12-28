2024 begins with a bang. Mercury retrograde ends on New Year’s Day, kicking off a year of direct and candid communication. Each Mercury rx that follows in the remaining 365 days will take place in fire signs, which means that everyone will be speaking their mind (regardless of whomever it may displease).

With eclipses, retrogrades, and once-in-a-lifetime transits sprinkled throughout 2024, your yearly horoscope will help you understand how to handle all the cosmic highs and lows to come.

2024’s Astrology Doesn’t Stop With Mercury Retrogrades

In the new year, the eclipses in Aries and Libra will continue to challenge the relationship you hold with yourself as well as others. Though this will primarily effect cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), the North and South Node continuing through these signs will encourage everyone to embrace independence over one-sided relationships and dynamics.

Curiosity will reach an all-time high as Jupiter enters Gemini for the first time since 2012, but the motivation to share your gifts and passions with the world may experience some setbacks as Mars retrogrades through Leo at the end of the year.

With all of that in mind, everyone will have a very active year ahead of them. Luckily, your 2024 horoscope can give you a comprehensive understanding of how you’ll be affected.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Here’s what each sign can expect from this year’s astrology:

Aries 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

2024 may start off slow for you, but by the time the astrological new year (aka the start of Aries season) kicks off on March 19, you’ll be feeling fully energized and ready to take action.

The one caveat: You’ll be revising your plans and objectives by the time Mercury stations retrograde in your sign come April 1, temporarily delaying some of your solo pursuits and endeavors. Consider this an opportunity to head back to the drawing board.

By April 30, your ruling planet, Mars, will be returning home to your sign, fueling you with excitement and ambition, so you’ll be able to rapidly progress in anything you set your mind to; something you’ll want to take advantage of before Mars stations retrograde later in the year.

Rapid growth continues once Mars conjoins the North Node in your sign on May 19, catapulting you into new, pioneering territory. By the time Mars stations retrograde in Leo by Dec. 6, you’ll feel introspective about the progress you’ve made and may even want to revisit what you’ve cultivated.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Aries:

March 19: The sun enters Aries, waking up your energy and bringing focus back to your identity.

The sun enters Aries, waking up your energy and bringing focus back to your identity. April 1: Mercury will station retrograde in Aries, slowing down your ideas and independent endeavors just as you begin to plant new seeds for the year ahead.

Mercury will station retrograde in Aries, slowing down your ideas and independent endeavors just as you begin to plant new seeds for the year ahead. April 8: The first solar eclipse of 2024 takes place in Aries, allowing you to embark on a solo path and fully fight for what you want.

The first solar eclipse of 2024 takes place in Aries, allowing you to embark on a solo path and fully fight for what you want. April 30: Your chart ruler, Mars, shifts into Aries for the first time in two years, motivating you and strengthening your ambitious and competitive nature.

Your chart ruler, Mars, shifts into Aries for the first time in two years, motivating you and strengthening your ambitious and competitive nature. May 19: Mars conjoins the North Node in Aries, speeding up solo action and amplifying your need for autonomy and individualism.

Mars conjoins the North Node in Aries, speeding up solo action and amplifying your need for autonomy and individualism. Oct. 17: The Aries full moon brings focus to your drive and determination, reigniting your motivation.

The Aries full moon brings focus to your drive and determination, reigniting your motivation. Dec. 6: Mars stations retrograde in Leo, slowing down action, allowing for revisions of your passions, hobbies, and output.

Taurus 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

2024 is an incredibly fruitful year for you, Taurus. As Jupiter wraps up its time in your sign, it will connect first with disruptive Uranus on April 20, prompting sudden changes in what you find comfort and stability in. In the coming year, you may find that security increases in unexpected ways, or you may be redefining what stability looks like for you.

Venus, your ruling planet, will also spend some time in your sign by April 29, intensifying your desire for pleasure and long-term contentment. Your most fortunate day, though, takes place when Venus and Jupiter briefly meet in Taurus by May 23, creating long-lasting and tangible delight within you.

Finding comfort in the world around you has always been a priority, and this year, it’s imminent. However, as Mars conjoins Uranus in Taurus on July 15, you’ll experience some unexpected shifts in your foundation. Have you been overly identifying with something outside of yourself? If so, it may be time to release it.

The Nov. 15 full moon in your sign illuminates the security you find from putting yourself first. Sometimes, pleasure is best found in the company of yourself.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Taurus:

April 20: Jupiter conjoins Uranus in Taurus, bringing amplified growth and progression to your tangible resources and values.

Jupiter conjoins Uranus in Taurus, bringing amplified growth and progression to your tangible resources and values. April 29: Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign, intensifying your desire for pleasure.

Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign, intensifying your desire for pleasure. May 7: The Taurus new moon offers a fresh beginning regarding what you find substance and merit in.

The Taurus new moon offers a fresh beginning regarding what you find substance and merit in. May 23: Venus will conjoin beneficial Jupiter in your sign, magnifying the indulgences you prioritize and the desires that keep you satiated.

Venus will conjoin beneficial Jupiter in your sign, magnifying the indulgences you prioritize and the desires that keep you satiated. June 8: You’ll be inspired to take action as Mars steps into your sign, speeding up your self-expression and intensifying the security you crave.

You’ll be inspired to take action as Mars steps into your sign, speeding up your self-expression and intensifying the security you crave. July 15: Changes in your identity and self-expression arise as Mars links up with Uranus in Taurus.

Changes in your identity and self-expression arise as Mars links up with Uranus in Taurus. Nov. 15: The Taurus full moon brings significant focus to your physical being, bringing a personal journey you’ve been on to completion.

Gemini 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

Your chatty planetary ruler, Mercury, stationing retrograde in Aries on April 1 brings revisions to your community, friendships, and alliances, allowing you to find your voice if it’s been lost in the discourse.

By May, you’ll feel like your curious and communicative self again, and will be welcoming expansive Jupiter into your sign. This year, absorbing as much knowledge as possible will be your priority, and you may even find that Jupiter’s presence serves as a megaphone for your own thoughts and ideas. You’ll begin to quiet down a bit as Mercury stations retrograde in productive Virgo on Aug. 4, allowing for reflection.

Uncovering the answers to your most important questions will be a priority by the time Jupiter retrogrades in your sign on Oct. 9. However, with so much newfound knowledge gathered, it may be time to pause long enough to process and apply the insight. Are you satisfied with the information you’ve acquired, or are you still hungry for more?

The Gemini full moon on Dec. 15 brings into question what you have yet to understand, encouraging you to continue to be a collector of tidbits.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Gemini:

April 1-25: Your ruling planet, Mercury, stations retrograde in Aries, allowing for a reassessment of your independent message.

Your ruling planet, Mercury, stations retrograde in Aries, allowing for a reassessment of your independent message. May 23-25: Venus moves into your sign on May 23, increasing the satisfaction gained from accumulating information, as Jupiter moving into Gemini magnifies your need to know more.

Venus moves into your sign on May 23, increasing the satisfaction gained from accumulating information, as Jupiter moving into Gemini magnifies your need to know more. June 3: Mercury steps into in Gemini, allowing ease in discussion.

Mercury steps into in Gemini, allowing ease in discussion. June 6: The Gemini new moon piques your interests with new studies, topics, and conversations.

The Gemini new moon piques your interests with new studies, topics, and conversations. Aug. 4-28: Mercury’s retrograde in Virgo increases your desire for accuracy and organization in your household and private world.

Mercury’s retrograde in Virgo increases your desire for accuracy and organization in your household and private world. Oct. 9: Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini, slowing down the cumulation of knowledge you’ve been acquiring.

Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini, slowing down the cumulation of knowledge you’ve been acquiring. Nov. 25: Mercury stations retrograde in expansive Sagittarius, revising the dynamics in your relationships with other people.

Mercury stations retrograde in expansive Sagittarius, revising the dynamics in your relationships with other people. Dec. 15: The Gemini full moon brings your biggest plans and interests into focus, along with your unanswered questions.

Cancer 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, your luminary holds significant weight over the ebbs and flows you experience in life. 2024’s first eclipse on March 25 sheds light on the balance and harmony you prioritize in your home and family life. Are you satisfied with the environment in place when you retreat into your shell? If not, you’ll be finding a more comfortable way to live in peace.

Your year officially kicks off between June 17 and June 20, as Venus and the sun shift into your sign. Then, acquiring what you need in order to feel emotionally secure will be seamless.

By Sept. 4, you’ll be feeling driven to protect and defend the things that matter most to you, and will be willing to go to great lengths to secure anything that brings you a sense of safety and familiarity.

By the Libra eclipse on Oct. 2, you’ll want to withdraw from the pursuits you’ve been after in order to reestablish a sense of stability and support in your life. For you, action comes in waves, and it’s important to give yourself the time to recharge.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Cancer:

March 25: The Libra lunar eclipse calls your home environment and familial relationships into focus.

The Libra lunar eclipse calls your home environment and familial relationships into focus. April 8: The Aries solar eclipse spurs you into action in your profession, prompting you to blaze new trails.

The Aries solar eclipse spurs you into action in your profession, prompting you to blaze new trails. June 17: Venus shifts into Cancer, centering your desire for emotional security.

Venus shifts into Cancer, centering your desire for emotional security. June 20: The sun also makes its transition into Cancer, illuminating your identity and self-expression.

The sun also makes its transition into Cancer, illuminating your identity and self-expression. July 5: The Cancer new moon promotes the refocusing of your own emotional well-being, signifying a chapter of self-discovery.

The Cancer new moon promotes the refocusing of your own emotional well-being, signifying a chapter of self-discovery. Sept. 4: Mars enters your sign, motivating you to protect the most vulnerable parts of your identity.

Mars enters your sign, motivating you to protect the most vulnerable parts of your identity. Oct. 2: The Libra solar eclipse creates opportunities for increased socialization and peace at home with your roommates or relatives.

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

Leo 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

2024 starts and ends with you, Leo, which means you can anticipate a year of significant personal development. The full moon in Leo on Jan. 25 shines a spotlight on the passions and talents you willingly offer the world, offering you a chance to get loud about what you have to offer.

Your professional pursuits begin to explode as Jupiter and Uranus link up in your 10th house on April 20. However, this year is more about your identity than it is about the work you’ve been (actively) doing to maintain stability in your career. In fact, by July, Mercury and Venus enter your sign, amplifying your voice and bringing attention to your natural-born gifts.

By Aug. 14, you’ll be reconsidering the message you want to share with the world around you. How can you continue to put your best foot forward?

As the year comes to a close, you’ll be slowing down the contributions you’ve been making as Mars stations retrograde in your sign by Dec. 6. You’re quick to lead, Leo, but as 2024 winds down, you’ll want to press pause on anything that requires an over-exertion of your energy. Re-consider what you’ve been pouring your energy into — if hasn’t been making you happy, it may be time to cut it loose.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Leo:

Jan. 25: The Leo full moon culminates in your first house, thrusting you into the spotlight.

The Leo full moon culminates in your first house, thrusting you into the spotlight. April 20: Your career and profession experience sudden opportunities for growth as Jupiter conjoins Uranus in Taurus.

Your career and profession experience sudden opportunities for growth as Jupiter conjoins Uranus in Taurus. July 2: Mercury shifts into Leo, turning up the volume on your ideas and perspectives.

Mercury shifts into Leo, turning up the volume on your ideas and perspectives. July 11: Venus follows suit in your sign, amplifying your creative expression.

Venus follows suit in your sign, amplifying your creative expression. July 22: The sun shifts into Leo, energizing you and bringing focus to your ability to lead and inspire.

The sun shifts into Leo, energizing you and bringing focus to your ability to lead and inspire. Aug. 4: The Leo new moon offers a chance for personal rediscovery and realignment.

The Leo new moon offers a chance for personal rediscovery and realignment. Aug. 14-28: Mercury retrogrades in Leo, calling your current plans and objectives into question.

Mercury retrogrades in Leo, calling your current plans and objectives into question. Dec. 6: Mars stations retrograde in Leo, slowing down your actions and temporarily pausing pursuits.

Virgo 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

Your ruling planet, Mercury, will be retrograding through each of the fire signs this year, speeding up how you solve problems and communicate with others. On Jan. 1, when the previous Mercury rx ends, you’ll experience some clarity regarding your domestic affairs and family matters.

By Feb. 24, you’ll be feeling like your mentally sharp self as the Virgo full moon heightens your search for accurate and useful information. However, Mercury stationing retrograde in your sign by Aug. 4 may cause you to revisit what you initially believed to be true, especially about yourself.

Come Sept. 2, the Virgo new moon in your first house offers a chance to start fresh. Perfection may be impossible, but you’re capable of getting pretty close, especially when it comes to your own abilities.

You’ll be prompted to slow down once Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Nov. 25, offering a chance to get your living environment in order once more. You’ve always valued free-flowing movement in your home, but this year, you’ll be getting closer to the open-minded habitat you’ve been looking for.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Virgo:

Jan. 1: Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, clearing up your plans and objectives for your household.

Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, clearing up your plans and objectives for your household. Feb. 24: The Virgo full moon calls the specifics of your self-expression and the modifications you want to make to your identity.

The Virgo full moon calls the specifics of your self-expression and the modifications you want to make to your identity. April 1: Mercury stations retrograde in Aries, reshaping the resources and assets you share with other people.

Mercury stations retrograde in Aries, reshaping the resources and assets you share with other people. Aug. 4: Mercury stations retrograde in your sign, temporarily affecting how you express your thoughts and perceptions.

Mercury stations retrograde in your sign, temporarily affecting how you express your thoughts and perceptions. Sept. 2: The Virgo new moon invites opportunities for renewal and improvement of the tasks and duties you’ve acquired.

The Virgo new moon invites opportunities for renewal and improvement of the tasks and duties you’ve acquired. Nov. 25: Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius, revising how you allow for space and freedom in your private sector.

Libra 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

With two eclipses happening in your sign this year, monumental shifts in your identity are inevitable. In fact, your yearly horoscope kicks off with a lunar eclipse in your sign on March 25, allowing you to shed the parts of yourself that no longer align with who you’re becoming. You’ve always prioritized keeping the peace, but this year, you’ll be focused more on honoring yourself rather than making sacrifices for the sake of others.

Once your ruling planet, Venus, enters Aries by April 4, you’ll be asserting yourself in life and love in fearless, straightforward ways. Autonomy is everything to you this year, and during this transit, you’ll be carving out space for yourself to exist not just in the shadow of another person, but on your own.

You’ll be feeling like yourself again by the time Venus enters Libra on Aug. 29. For you, pleasure is always a priority, and it’s easy to cultivate enjoyable experiences when your ruling planet is back in its home sign.

As the sun shifts into your sign by Sept. 22, you’ll be directing your focus towards your personal identity, ridding yourself of any unsupportive codependencies or attachments. By the Oct. 2 solar eclipse in your sign, you’ll feel revitalized and renewed as you welcome more balanced and harmonic relationships and situations into your world.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Libra:

March 25: The moon will reach peak illumination in your sign, calling into question how you strike a balance between yourself and other people.

The moon will reach peak illumination in your sign, calling into question how you strike a balance between yourself and other people. April 4: Your ruling planet, Venus, enters Aries, heightening your desire for independence and assertiveness in your relationships.

Your ruling planet, Venus, enters Aries, heightening your desire for independence and assertiveness in your relationships. May 23: Venus links up with Jupiter in Taurus, drawing in more wealth, assets, and resources through benefits given to you.

Venus links up with Jupiter in Taurus, drawing in more wealth, assets, and resources through benefits given to you. Aug. 29: Your planetary ruler enters Libra, reestablishing harmony, pleasure, and balance in your life.

Your planetary ruler enters Libra, reestablishing harmony, pleasure, and balance in your life. Sept. 22: The sun enters Libra shedding light on the current state of your identity and self-expression.

The sun enters Libra shedding light on the current state of your identity and self-expression. Oct. 2: The Libra solar eclipse renews your desire for harmony and equality, while ridding you of any unsupportive or one-sided entanglements.

Scorpio 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

2024 begins on an ambitious note for you, Scorpio, as your ruling planet, Mars, shifts into Capricorn, the sign of its exaltation, on Jan. 4. Since Mars will be stationing retrograde at the end of the year, you’ll want to strike while the iron’s hot, making this transit a good time to get clear on your long-term plans and objectives.

You’ll reach a significant turning point by the time Mars conjoins Pluto in Aquarius on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), changing your approach and attitude toward your home and family matters. Luckily, you’ll be feeling like yourself again by the April 23 full moon in your sign, reigniting what matters most to you. Slow, gradual action has always been your priority, and during this full moon, you’ll be setting your sights on your own need to approach things with caution.

Mars shifts into Aries by April 30, giving you one final push of action and motivation regarding your habits and routines. Since this is Mars’ last time in a sign that it rules, you’ll want to take advantage of the surge of energy you feel now.

By November, you’ll be initiating new pursuits during the Scorpio new moon, but they may experience some delays by the time Mars stations retrograde in Leo by Dec. 6. As the year winds down, you’ll want to reevaluate your professional endeavors. Though it may not be the time to start anything new, you’ll gain clarity around what you’re looking to achieve in your career.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Scorpio:

Jan. 4: Your ruling planet, Mars, enters goal-oriented Capricorn, fueling your plans for the new year.

Your ruling planet, Mars, enters goal-oriented Capricorn, fueling your plans for the new year. Feb. 14: Mars links up with Pluto in Aquarius, spurring significant changes in action at home and amongst family matters.

Mars links up with Pluto in Aquarius, spurring significant changes in action at home and amongst family matters. April 23: The full moon in your sign brings clarity to your solo pursuits and reignites your determination.

The full moon in your sign brings clarity to your solo pursuits and reignites your determination. April 30: Mars enters its home sign of Aries, allowing you to initiate without any delays or setbacks regarding your habits and daily regimens.

Mars enters its home sign of Aries, allowing you to initiate without any delays or setbacks regarding your habits and daily regimens. Nov. 1: The new moon in your sign offers new opportunities to set personal intentions.

The new moon in your sign offers new opportunities to set personal intentions. Dec. 6: Mars stations retrograde in Leo, slowing your professional pursuits down, giving you a chance to re-consider what you’ve been working towards.

xavierarnau/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

With Mercury stationing direct in your sign on New Year’s Day, you’ll be granted some much-needed clarity regarding your current plans and objectives. If it’s been difficult to fully see the big picture, you’ll be met with a refreshed perspective on this day.

The full moon traipsing into your sign on May 23 brings continued awareness to your quests to know and experience all that life has to offer, inspiring you into spontaneous action. A couple of days later, Jupiter, your ruling planet, will make its annual shift into new territory — this time, entering Gemini.

Since Gemini’s your sister sign, Jupiter’s stay will prompt you to think a little differently than you’re used to, particularly regarding your relationships with others. You may find that you have more questions than answers, but the information you collect now will still be useful.

By the time Mercury stations retrograde in your sign on Nov. 25, you’ll be actively reorganizing all of the insight and experiences you’ve gathered this year. The new moon in your sign by the year’s end serves as an optimistic glimpse of what the future holds regarding your self-discovery journey.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Sagittarius:

Jan. 1: Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, clarifying your biggest concepts and ideas.

Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, clarifying your biggest concepts and ideas. April 20: Your ruling planet, Jupiter, conjoins Uranus in Taurus, revamping your routines and revitalizing your healthy habits.

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, conjoins Uranus in Taurus, revamping your routines and revitalizing your healthy habits. May 23: The Sagittarius full moon illuminates the dreams and ideals you're striving toward.

The Sagittarius full moon illuminates the dreams and ideals you're striving toward. May 25: Jupiter enters Gemini, offering mentally stimulating opportunities to connect with new romantic prospects.

Jupiter enters Gemini, offering mentally stimulating opportunities to connect with new romantic prospects. Oct. 9: Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini, slowing down the developments that have been unfolding in your relationships.

Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini, slowing down the developments that have been unfolding in your relationships. Nov. 25-Dec. 15: Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius, allowing for a brief reevaluation of the personal message you're sharing with those around you.

Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius, allowing for a brief reevaluation of the personal message you're sharing with those around you. Dec. 1: The Sagittarius new moon offers a chance for a personal renewal of identity and belief systems.

Capricorn 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

You’ll begin the new year similarly to how you always do: driven and ready to roll up your sleeves. As Mars enters your sign on Jan. 4, you’ll have the energy and discernment to direct your efforts toward the long-term plans and goals you’ve set your sights on.

By the Capricorn full moon on June 21, you’ll be tightening your belt and reestablishing self-discipline. However, you can expect to unwind a bit once Saturn stations retrograde in idealistic Pisces by June 29, strengthening your imagination and removing mental blockages.

Pluto will reenter your sign by Sept. 1, where it will be finally wrapping up its 20-year stay in your first house. As this transit comes to a close, you’ll be met with some final transformations regarding your identity and sense of self.

The new moon in your sign on Dec. 30 is an opportunity to set forth on bigger and better plans that won’t be affected by Pluto’s presence in your sign. Finally.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Capricorn:

Jan. 4: Action-oriented Mars enters your sign, motivating you to take action.

Action-oriented Mars enters your sign, motivating you to take action. Jan. 11: The Capricorn new moon offers new personal beginnings.

The Capricorn new moon offers new personal beginnings. Jan. 20-Sept. 1: Pluto enters Aquarius, temporarily leaving your sign and halting the drastic changes to your persona that have been taking place since 2008.

Pluto enters Aquarius, temporarily leaving your sign and halting the drastic changes to your persona that have been taking place since 2008. June 21: The Capricorn full moon sheds light on the state of the rules and structures you’ve been following.

The Capricorn full moon sheds light on the state of the rules and structures you’ve been following. June 29-Nov. 15: Your ruling planet, Saturn, stations retrograde in Pisces, allowing for more flexible mental boundaries.

Your ruling planet, Saturn, stations retrograde in Pisces, allowing for more flexible mental boundaries. July 21: Another full moon takes place in your sign, calling your attention to your plans and objectives.

Another full moon takes place in your sign, calling your attention to your plans and objectives. Sept. 1-Nov. 19: Pluto retrograde reenters Capricorn, temporarily reigniting the personal transformations you’ve experienced since 2008.

Pluto retrograde reenters Capricorn, temporarily reigniting the personal transformations you’ve experienced since 2008. Dec. 30: The sun and moon meet up in Capricorn, prompting slow and steady progress regarding your desire for success and personal achievement.

Aquarius 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

2024 is a major year for you, Aquarius. It starts with Pluto, the planet of transformation, entering your sign, where it will remain for the next 20 years. This transit signifies a major metamorphosis regarding your identity and state of being, and the Aquarius new moon in your sign by Feb. 9 spotlights these changes. You’ve always done things your way, but this year, you’ll be revolutionizing the ways that you show up in the world.

You’ll continue to carve out your own lane as Mars links up with Pluto in your sign on Feb. 14, amplifying your ideas and methods of expressing yourself authentically. By June 29, Saturn, your ruling planet, will station retrograde in optimistic Pisces, reworking the foundation that’s in place regarding your finances and resources.

The Aug. 19 full moon in your sign spotlights your desire to live in your personal truth, directing focus towards the ways you advocate not only for yourself, but for what you believe in. You’ll gain momentum back as Saturn stations direct on Nov. 15, allowing you to slowly build more consistency and stability regarding your money matters.

After briefly reentering Capricorn, Pluto will reemerge in your sign on Nov. 19 — this time, until 2043. While the experiences you have over the next two decades may be extreme, they will catapult you into a period of deep personal understanding.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Aquarius:

Jan. 20: Pluto will enter your sign, evoking major changes to your identity and persona.

Pluto will enter your sign, evoking major changes to your identity and persona. Feb. 9: The sun and moon conjoin in Aquarius, marking the start of an innovative new chapter of self-discovery.

The sun and moon conjoin in Aquarius, marking the start of an innovative new chapter of self-discovery. Feb. 14: Mars conjoins Pluto in your sign, speeding up your desire for liberation and authentic expression.

Mars conjoins Pluto in your sign, speeding up your desire for liberation and authentic expression. May 2-Oct. 11: Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, slowing down some of the changes you’ve been adopting.

Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, slowing down some of the changes you’ve been adopting. June 29-Nov. 15: Saturn, your ruling planet, stations retrograde in Pisces, offering a chance to re-work boundaries within your finances.

Saturn, your ruling planet, stations retrograde in Pisces, offering a chance to re-work boundaries within your finances. Aug. 19: The full moon in your sign lights up your desire to revolutionize and re-construct how you show up in the world.

The full moon in your sign lights up your desire to revolutionize and re-construct how you show up in the world. Nov. 19: Pluto reenters Aquarius, where it will remain for the next 20 years, prompting monumental shifts and transformations to your personality.

Pisces 2024 Yearly Horoscope:

You’ll be gathering plenty of insight in 2024, Pisces, due to your ruling planet, Jupiter, changing signs. But before you begin to collect useful information, you’ll be inspired to broaden your horizons and consider what’s possible for you in the new year as the Pisces new moon takes place on March 10.

By April 20, Jupiter will collide with disruptive Uranus in Taurus, shifting your perspectives and encouraging you to think a little differently than you’re used to. Jupiter will then shift into the curious and chatty sign of Gemini by May 25, directing your focus to your living environment. This year, your household will offer plenty of mental stimulation and teachable moments, but you may be unsure of how to accurately implement this new information.

Saturn stations retrograde in your sign by June 29, allowing for a restructuring of yourself and your visions. If you’ve been feeling uninspired, now is when you may be feeling hopeful again. The lunar eclipse in your sign by Sept. 17 offers a closer look at the ideals you have for yourself, but you may not be ready to actualize these dreams just yet.

The year closes with Jupiter retrograde, bringing some important questions into focus. How do you balance being the student, as well as the teacher? You’ll find a balance that works for you in due time.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2024 For Pisces: