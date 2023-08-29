If you’ve been struggling to maintain a positive outlook as of late, a few astrological events may be to blame. The sun traveling through the productive and pragmatic sign of Virgo is the main culprit, since this time of year is all about prioritizing logic, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Not to mention that this year’s Virgo season is ruled by Mercury retrograde, a transit notorious for causing bouts of miscommunication, delayed plans, and overall confusion. With so much uncertainty, it’s understandable that you may not be feeling as happy-go-lucky, especially with Jupiter retrograde 2023 approaching. As the planet of abundance, luck, and good fortune, the largest planet in the solar system is responsible for keeping everyone uplifted and inspired. However, as the annual Jupiter retrograde unfolds, every zodiac sign’s ability to dream, aspire, and embrace an optimistic mindset may be met with some adversity.

As one of the slower-moving planets in astrology, Jupiter stations retrograde every year, for about four months. However, this year is the first time the gas giant will be stationing retrograde in the fixed earth sign of Taurus in over 12 years, highlighting an area of your birth chart that hasn’t experienced this kind of revision in quite awhile. In Taurus, Jupiter’s objective has been to expand and amplify tangible resources, assets, and long-term security since May. As Jupiter stations retrograde from Sept. 4 until Dec. 30, you’ll be called to reconsider the hopes, dreams, and ideals you’ve been cultivating in the Taurus-ruled house of your natal chart. It’s an opportunity to shift your perspective around finances, possessions, and necessities. You may be prompted to dial back any excessive behaviors, or the desire to hyper-indulge in things you don’t actually need. You may be reimagining your dreams, to ensure that they align with where you see yourself in the long-run. While your faith may be tested now, it’ll simplify your life and allow you to get clear on what you really need in order to live a satisfying life. (Hint: Less is usually more.)

Here’s what every sign can expect during 2023’s Jupiter retrograde:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 20)

On Sept. 4, Jupiter will station retrograde in your second house of money, possessions, and values, prompting a period of review around how you’ve been developing stability around your current assets. You may begin to consider what you require in a materialistic sense, and how you can better secure these resources. It’s worthwhile to take a close look at your current spending habits, to make sure you’re not living too far above your means. Your financial goals may begin to shift now, especially if you’ve noticed that they’re not aligned with your long-term goals for this area of your life.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

This month, Jupiter will station retrograde in your sign for the first time in over a decade. Reversing through your first house, this retrograde is an opportunity to reshape some of the dreams and aspirations you have for yourself. The personal goals you’ve set have been growing at a steady pace, but this retrograde is an opportunity to pause and reflect on your progress. Are you satisfied with the parts of yourself that you’ve been developing? If not, consider this an opportunity to go back to the drawing board.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

Beginning on Sept. 4, you’ll be reviewing and revising some of the inner beliefs and truths you’ve been following as Jupiter stations retrograde in your 12th house. You’ve been building some strong inner philosophies in recent months, but you’ll now be encouraged to go back over the experiences that have shaped your perspectives. It's a great time to do some inner reflection, particularly around the habits and practices you engage in behind closed doors.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

As the month begins, you’ll be considering how your friendships and alliances have been developing as Jupiter stations retrograde on Sept. 4. You’ve been more intentional about cultivating more community lately, and this retrograde is a chance to reconsider what your hopes and dreams are for your connections and social networks. You’re looking for stable, reliable people to depend on in your life, and this retrograde is an opportunity to consider what the future holds for these dynamics.

BROOK PIFER/Stone/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 23)

You’ll be called to reimagine the future of your career and professional endeavors as Jupiter stations retrograde in Taurus this month. You’ve been consistently seeking to grow and develop your profession as of late, and as Jupiter retraces its steps through your 10th house, your faith in what’s been developing here may be tested. Fortunately, this gives you an opportunity to make any adjustments around the longevity you crave when it comes to your public image.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

On Sept. 4, you’ll begin to revise your current views and belief systems, as Jupiter stations retrograde in Taurus. You’ve been establishing some new, consistent views about the world around you that are rooted in security and longevity, but you’ll now be called to revise some of these perspectives. This is a period to consider what your personal truths are, and how you’ve been developing them, Virgo. This may be a period where your faith or spiritual beliefs may be tested, but only to ensure that they’re here to stay.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As Jupiter stations retrograde on Sept. 4, you’ll be reconsidering some of the additional financial responsibilities and obligations you’ve taken on recently. Establishing long-term stability in the area of material gain is something you prioritize, Libra, and as the planet of good fortune stations retrograde this month, you’ll be reconsidering how you’ve been working on accumulating these sustainable assets. If you’ve been sharing your resources with another person, you may find yourself reassessing your boundaries with them now, to ensure that your current arrangement can be fruitful for you in the long run.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

The developments in your romantic relationships start to be revised on Sept. 4, as Jupiter stations retrograde in your seventh house. You’ve been experiencing plenty of growth in your intimate connections with others, and as Jupiter stations retrograde, you’ll be prompted to reflect and revise some of your hopes and dreams for your long-term partnerships. This may be a time where your faith in other people may be tested, to see if these dynamics can actually stand the test of time. Don’t be afraid to trust the people around you, Scorpio, especially the ones who have already shown you they’re not going anywhere.

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As Jupiter, your chart ruler, stations retrograde this month, you’ll begin to reconsider the current habits and routines you’ve been steadily building. If any of these rituals are in need of some fine tuning, now is the time to make the adjustments, so that they can better sustain you. I It’s essential that you feel liberated by your day to day practices, and not restricted, Sagittarius — especially as the free spirit of the zodiac. Don’t be afraid to switch things up, especially if they’re not aligning with your long-term goals.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

On Sept. 4, Jupiter will station retrograde in Taurus, marking the start of a revision period regarding your creative hobbies, passions, and leisure activities. Recently, you’ve been expanding your desire for pleasure and fulfillment, and as the planet of growth slows in the sky, you’ll be reconsidering the ways you let your hair down. Feel free to consider the ways you prioritize pleasure now, Capricorn — even if it’s in small ways.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

The developments you’ve been experiencing in your fourth house of home and family will begin to be revised on Sept. 4, as Jupiter stations retrograde in Taurus. In recent months, you’ve been imagining what a more secure and peaceful habitat could look like, and as the retrograde unfolds, you’ll be reviewing the ways you make these dreams a reality. While your faith may be tested during this period, you’ll gain clarity around what a stable, pleasant environment looks like behind closed doors.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

A period of revision regarding your current ideas and perspectives will take place thanks to Jupiter, your chart ruler, stationing retrograde on Sept. 4. Since Jupiter shifted into this sign, you’ve been expanding your mind in new, consistent ways. However, as this retrograde unfolds, you’ll be called to revise some of the information you’ve been given. Whether you’re currently in school, or learning a new skill, now is a good time to reflect on what you’ve learned so far. This is a time to trust the process and be patient – mastery doesn’t come overnight!