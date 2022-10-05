BIP's First Rose Ceremony Of The Season Was A Doozy

It might be fall in the real world, but it’s still summer in Bachelor Nation. Everyone’s favorite Bachelor franchise spinoff is back for Season 8, and things are heating up on the beaches of Paradise. Season 8 has brought all the beachy summer vibes back as Bachelor Nation fan-favorites (and not-so-favorites) return for another chance at love.

Along with a cast made up of former Bachelor and Bachelorette hopefuls, Jesse Palmer is hitting the beach, marking his first time hosting BIP. Wells Adams, Paradise’s resident bartender and de facto voice of reason/armchair therapist, is also back. Wells teased some of Season 8 during an appearance on Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, explaining that this season has 13 more hours of content than previous seasons, so there’s extra room for BIP to get silly.

“All the things that in the past would have been left on the cutting room floor will now be in the show, and that's usually where I live,” Wells said. “When they're like, 'You need to go do this weird reenactment.' Or like, ‘Puppets need to happen.’ You know, all that kind of stuff. So I’m excited for that.”

As fun as all the silliness is, the point of BIP is for the cast to find love. So here’s your breakdown of all the drama on their journeys toward possible engagements.

Rose Ceremony No. 1 (Oct. 4 Episode)

As is always the case with BIP, things kicked off into high gear for the start of Season 8. Some couples got solidified pretty quickly: Michael Aiello and Sierra Jackson, and Brandon Jones and Serene Russell formed strong connections and spent most of the first few episodes practically joined at each other’s hips. Other cast members didn’t have such smooth sailing, though.

First, a love triangle sprung up between Romeo Alexander, Jill Chin, and Kira Mengistu, but that all kind of blew up in Romeo’s face after he spent too much time trying to play the field. Another love triangle began between Justin Glaze, Genevieve Parisi, and Victoria Fuller after Justin and Genevieve formed a connection, but Victoria brought Justin on a 1-on-1 date. It turns out Genevieve didn’t have much to worry about, though, because Victoria also had her sights set on Johnny DePhillipo, even though he had already hit it off with Hunter Haag. To top it all off, Lace Morris, Hailey Malles, and Kira were all interested in Jacob Rapini’s rose.

Suffice it to say, there was a lot of tension going into the first rose ceremony, but in the end, Kira, Hunter, and Hailey were eliminated. Here’s how the guys handed out their roses at the end of the Paradise rose ceremony:

Andrew to Teddi

Brandon to Serene

Michael to Sierra

Logan to Shanae

Casey to Brittany

Jacob to Lace

Justin to Genevieve

Johnny to Victoria

Romeo to Jill

After the first rose ceremony, there was some peace on the beach. But as Jill said when she accepted Romeo’s rose, “nothing is guaranteed in Paradise.” Cue: new cast members joining the beach. Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall came in together and hit it off with Genevieve and Shanae, respectively, on a double date.

After that, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon showed up to offer some advice from their perspective as a Paradise success story. Teddi confided to Ashley that she was a little unsure about her feelings about Andrew.

Rodney Mathews headed down to the beach next, and Jill was super excited to see him. But so was Teddi, and that made her even more confused about her feelings. She felt like she couldn’t find love in Paradise at all, so she surprisingly decided to self-eliminate.

With Teddi gone, that’s one rose gone. The women are handing out the roses at the next rose ceremony, so the competition will be fierce among the men.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.