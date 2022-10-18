We Need To Unpack That Wild Emergency Exit On BIP

Sometimes, all the drama on Bachelor In Paradise can have some serious consequences. That was apparently the case for Casey Woods in the Oct. 17 episode. He apparently got a bit too heated — literally — during some drama involving Pizza Pete, which resulted in him leaving the show. It was a blink-and-you missed it moment, so let’s unpack how he went from chilling on the beach to riding away in an ambulance, all in the span of a few minutes.

The second Peter “Pizza Pete” Izzo stepped onto the beach, Casey was not subtle about his distaste for him. Casey made it clear that he thinks Pete is self-centered and obnoxious. “Peter and I are not the best friends,” Casey said. “I want to keep the d-bag in check.”

After Pete went on a 1-on-1 date with Brittany Galvin and she showed approximately zero interest in him, Pete started calling her a “clout-chaser,” presumably behind her back. Apparently, Casey saw this as an opportunity to possibly earn Brittany’s available rose while also taking down Pete by letting her know about Pete’s comments.

Casey followed through with his plan, and, of course, drama ensued. Brittany confronted Pete, and Pete only doubled down on his criticisms about her. Next, Jill Chin stepped in to defend Brittany against Pete and told him to just go home. Basically, the whole beach started yelling, and all the drama proved to be too much for Casey, who didn’t realize his actions would have such a huge effect. Amid all the chaos drama, he told Wells, “I feel very dizzy, I think I might pass out,” and he suddenly collapsed.

After he came to, Casey claimed he fainted due to all the stress. When a medic arrived and examined him, Casey explained that he felt “overwhelmed” by the whole situation. “I’d like to not be in the middle of all this because that’s exacerbating the issue,” he said.

The medic then examined Casey’s foot, and that’s when he realized he’d injured his ankle when he collapsed. It was either a really sad, painful way to be forced to leave the show... or the perfect reason for him to bolt before he could get rejected at the rose ceremony. Either way, as quickly as he started out the drama, he was able to make his escape from it.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.