The Bachelorette's "Pizzapreneur” Is Going To Be In Major Drama This Season

Each season of The Bachelorette is about the lead finding love, but — let’s be real — audiences also tune in for all the drama. Even though Michelle Young’s season has only just gotten started, fans already have an idea of at least one of the sources of all that drama: contestant Peter Izzo. The Season 18 Bachelorette promo shows Peter getting right in the middle of a screaming match with fellow contestant Will Urena before throwing someone’s jacket into the pool. “I’m gonna keep exposing you and I’m gonna keep calling you out,” he says in the sneak peek clip. We don’t yet know what all that drama is about, but we do have a few key facts about Peter.

Peter describes himself as a “pizzapreneur,” and he made his love of pizza very clear right from the get-go this season. You may recall Peter’s memorable entrance in which he tossed a hunk of pizza dough into the air and onto the driveway. That wild energy seems to be par for the course with Peter. Here’s everything else you need to know about the guy who’s bringing the drama this season on The Bachelorette.

Peter Izzo’s Real Job

So yes, Peter is a “pizzapreneur,” which means he owns and runs his own pizzeria (aptly named Peter’s Pizzeria) in Port St. Joe, Florida. Peter studied in Italy and, according to his ABC bio, is now ready to build a culinary empire. His restaurant serves New York-style pizza served by the slice, which makes sense since he was born and raised on Long Island, New York.

Peter Izzo’s Instagram

Peter sticks to his pizza-loving roots all throughout his Instagram. His name on Instagram is Pietro Izzo, giving a little nod to the Italian version of his name, and his bio begins with the phrase “Buon Giornooo, how you doin’?” before he calls himself the “Pizza King.” So yeah, Italian food seems pretty important to him.

The rest of Peter’s Instagram is mostly filled with shots of him enjoying life in sunny Florida, as well as a very original family photo posed in front of a neon yellow Lamborghini. A little bit deeper into Peter’s Instagram are some pretty gorgeous pics from his time in Italy, which are definitely worth a scroll down.

Peter Izzo Facts

Peter is fully committed to his culinary pursuits. He says in his bio that he loves red wine and calls himself a “vino head,” and he needs his future partner to be a foodie too because “as ready as Peter is to find a wife, part of his heart will always belong to his first love, food.” Hopefully his future wife doesn’t care that much about books, though, because another one of Peter’s fun facts from his bio is that he doesn’t like libraries. Since Michelle is a teacher, I’m not sure how well that’ll work out.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.