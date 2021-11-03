Twitter Has Fully Chosen A Side In The Peter-Will Bachelorette Drama

There have been a lot of historic showdowns in Bachelor franchise history — each season is “the most dramatic ever,” after all. So far, the biggest drama so far in Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season is over something pretty small: a jacket. Peter Izzo and Will Urena got into a huge fight over a jacket during their group date in the Nov. 2 episode, and Twitter has definitely picked a side.

It all started in the Oct. 26 episode of The Bachelorette when Will called Peter a narcissist during their group date and Peter did *not* take it well. Then, during the Top Gun-themed group date in the Nov. 2 episode, Will and Peter continued to butt heads. They fought pretty aggressively during the one-on-one fighting matches, and then Peter felt like Will copied him during the portion of the date when they expressed their feelings to Michelle. Will won the special bomber jacket top prize for the group date, but Peter (not so surprisingly) did not think he deserved it. So when Will left his jacket on the couch during the evening portion of the date, Peter took that opportunity to throw the jacket into the pool, and that's when the real feud began.

Peter got his revenge on Will by “give the jacket a little wash,” and none of the other guys seemed to support his move, least of all Will. Once Will found out that Peter had tossed his jacket in the water, he was visibly upset. Will said he felt like the jacket was a representation of his commitment to Michelle, and so he got super emotional seeing it ruined. Seeing how upset he got over the situation, Twitter was most definitely Team Will in Jacket-gate 2021.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

