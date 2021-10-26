Michelle's Bachelorette Season Promo Teases A Tough Journey For This Contestant

The relationships between the lead and all her potential suitors are supposed to be the most important part of The Bachelorette. But, of course, a lot of the relationships between the guys can be just as important — for better or for worse. For contestant Will Urena, it seems like one of his major Bachelorette relationships this season is going to be in that latter category. Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season promo shows Will getting into quite a bit of drama with one of the other contestants on the show.

In the promo clip, Will fights with fellow Bachelorette contestant Peter Izzo. Peter calls Will “a clown” and says that he’s going to keep exposing him and calling him out. It’s unclear what exactly will cause the outburst, but later in the sneak peek, Will emotionally yells, “This man is really pushing my f*ck*ing buttons,” so it’s got to get pretty bad between Will and Peter. While we don’t know what causes all the drama for Will on the show, here’s everything we do know about Will and his life outside The Bachelorette.

Will Urena’s Real Job

Will and Michelle have pretty similar careers, which could be something that brings them together. Michelle is very famously a teacher, and Will works as an academic interventionist in Grand Rapids, Michigan. According to ZipRecruiter, an academic interventionist oversees students’ behavioral and academic issues at school, and then works with teachers and parents to help address those issues.

Will Urena’s Instagram

Will seems to be pretty excited about his time on The Bachelorette, since a good portion of his most recent posts on his Instagram are devoted to promoting the show.

Will’s Instagram is also filled with lots of pics and videos of him working out and showing off just how important fitness is to him. He’s also a huge basketball fan and includes some pics from the court on his grid, so that could be another connection point between Michelle and him.

Will Urena Facts

According to his ABC bio, Will considers himself “classy, swaggy, and sharp.” He’s looking for a “thrill-seeking woman” who is always up for adventure, which works out since once of his dreams is to climb Mt. Everest. He’s determined to make Michelle the happiest she’s ever been... but hopefully his big fights with Peter don’t get in the way of all that.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.