We Need To Talk About The "Shocking Twist" In BIP Season 8

Each season of The Bachelor gets described as “the most dramatic ever,” but now the latest season of Bachelor In Paradise is getting a new descriptor: “shocking.” Specifically, the show keeps hinting at a “shocking twist” coming at some point in Season 8. The twist itself is still a mystery, but we do know it’s big enough to have the women screaming, “F*ck you, Jesse Palmer,” at some point in the season, so you know it’s juicy. Here’s what we know so far about the “shocking twist” in BIP Season 8.

Bachelor In Paradise is always like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette’s goofy little sibling. It doesn’t take itself as seriously and is way more open about all the hanky panky among the cast. The BIP Season 8 trailer highlights all that goofiness, but it also teases a “shocking twist” that “divides the beach.”

“Your relationships are about to be put to the test,” host Jesse Palmer tells the cast in the trailer. “Everything is about to change.” That’s when Jesse seems to introduce a group of five new women while telling the other women to pack their bags because they’re “leaving immediately.” We don’t know for sure, but it looks like part of the way through the season the original women in the cast will be sent away from Paradise while the original men date a new group of women. It definitely seems like a twist worthy of screaming at Jesse Palmer.

Wells Adams, BIP’s resident bartender and a Bachelorette alum, talked to Us Weekly about how the producers decided to “try some things this year” that they hadn’t done in previous years... and that new stuff got a mixed reaction from the cast.

“From where I sat, I loved it,” Wells explained. “Now, the cast did not like it very much. You’ll see a lot of cast members be kind of angry at some of the things we throw at [them] this year, but it’s a fun show and, you know, I guess it’s a testament to, like, how much ABC believes in the show.”

It’s unclear exactly how the twist plays out and how the women react when they’re brought back to the beach... if they’re even brought back at all. But, one thing is clear: this season of BIP will be dramatic and shocking, just like the producers promised.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.