Here's Everything To Know About BIP Season 8 So Far

Once summertime hits, Bachelor Nation has just one thing on their minds: Bachelor in Paradise. The looser, oftentimes messier spinoff never fails to ignite unexpected relationships, steamy hookups, heartbreaking breakups, and some of the franchise’s scariest fights. While ABC has yet to officially pick up an eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise, it feels like a done deal, so here’s all the intel fans should know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, including its predicted premiere date and cast.

For nearly a decade, Bachelor in Paradise has churned out seasons each year like clockwork. The only year between its premiere in 2014 and the present that the Mexico-set dating show skipped was 2020, due to the global lockdown making production impossible. But now that TV shows are back to filming safely, there’s nothing stopping Season 8 of BIP from arriving in 2022. Specific details about the upcoming season are still scarce — ABC hasn’t even confirmed it’s going to happen yet — but given all the tea that gets spilled in Bachelor Nation, there’s a lot we can already predict about the season.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 8’s Predicted Premiere Date

Every past season of Bachelor in Paradise has premiered in early to mid-August, so it’s incredibly likely that Season 8 will follow the same schedule. The only potential obstacle to an early August 2022 premiere is Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s dual-season of The Bachelorette, which is set to kick off on July 11, much later than previous Bachelorette seasons. Traditionally, Bachelorette seasons debut in May and then end in late July or early August, leading into BIP perfectly. Since Rachel and Gabby’s season is starting about a month later than usual, BIP could potentially get pushed back to September.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 8’s Predicted Cast

At such an early stage, the cast for Season 8 is still totally up in the air. Past seasons have drawn from a mix of standout suitors from the franchise’s history along with plenty of new blood from the most recently aired seasons. In Season 8’s case, the pool most likely being drawn from will be the contestants in Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s Bachelorette seasons and those from Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season. Some of the fan favorites from those seasons include Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, Rodney Matthews, Teddi Wright, and Serene Russell, but it’s still anyone’s guess who might show up in Mexico.

It’s also unclear how the new season will approach its host issue following Chris Harrison’s resignation. The seventh season enlisted a revolving door of celebrity guest hosts, so Season 8 could go that direction again. Or, Harrison’s main-series replacement host Jesse Palmer could expand his reign over the franchise by helming BIP. Then there’s one more option that also seems likely — there have also been rumors Wells Adams, who has become more and more involved in the spinoff, might take over as the host.

Info might be a bit scarce now, but once filming on Season 8 begins, fans can expect all the tea to be spilled about the new Bachelor in Paradise installment.