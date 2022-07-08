This Bachelorette Contestant May End Up Competing Against His Twin

One of the most interesting things about Bachelorette contestant Joey Young? He’s a twin. The most chaotic thing? His twin, Justin, is also hoping to find love with Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. But it turns out, there’s more to know about Joey than who he shared a womb with.

Amidst the sea of 32 men vying for Rachel and Gabby’s hearts, Joey has the benefit of going into the Bachelorette season with a friend already built in — based on Joey’s Instagram posts, it seems like the twins are incredibly close, so here’s hoping they’re not both interested in the same woman. As Gabby and Rachel navigate finding love potentially with the same men, Justin and Joey might end up in the same exact boat.

Joey’s ABC bio gives a mixed picture of what he might be like on the show. Despite Joey describing himself as a goofball in his bio, it seems like the show might be setting him up as a villain — his first “fun” fact is “Nothing makes Joey happier than winning,” which reeks of villain material on a competition show like The Bachelorette. Fans of the twin bit will have to hope that this is just a joke and not a hint to a bigger plotline.

Joey Young’s Job

Although the gimmicky ABC bio lists Joey’s profession as “Twin,” that’s not the full story. Joey doesn’t appear to have a LinkedIn, and hasn’t posted about work on his Instagram, but it does seem like he has a profile on ZoomInfo.com that lists his profession as assistant account executive at Cadent Medical Group. It does confusingly list his place of work as Irving, Texas, but this could just be an error if, for example, the company is located there but he works remotely.

This job would make sense for Joey because he just graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical marketing and a master’s degree in business analytics.

Joey Young’s Family and Hometown

If Joey’s Instagram is any indication, he can either be found near the water or in a club at any given time. Growing up in Brookfield, Connecticut gives him access to both things, with beaches close by in New Jersey, and clubs even closer in New York City, where it seems he is currently living with his twin, Justin.

Joey hasn’t posted much about family, other than his bestie Justin, but he has posted a couple pics with his Mom, Lori, and she regularly comments on his posts. Because both brothers are on the season, fans might get more Young family info, and soon.

Joey Young’s Age

Joey (and Justin, obvi) was born on January 2, 1998 making him one of the youngest contestants on the show at just 24 years old. If it isn’t a turn off for Gabby or Rachel that Joey went to prom a mere six years ago then his fun personality could work really well on the season. After all, there has to be a blend of good TV personalities and genuine romantic interests each season.

Joey Young’s Instagram

Joey’s Instagram is essentially a music festival come to life. He posts tons of twin pics of course, of the two brothers on boats, in clubs, and at concerts. It seems that The Bachelorette wasn’t the only time their extroverted personalities got them noticed by the reality TV world, either — in the comment section on an IG post from 2018, the twins were even recruited for Love Island US.

Interestingly, Andrew Spencer, from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and Joey follow each other. Andrew and his crew from Katie’s season do occasionally visit New York City to party so they may have crossed paths on one of those trips, or just started a bromance in the DMs — fans will just have to wait and see if it comes up amid all the messiness that is bound to ensue when Joey and Justin both try to find a fiancé on Season 19 of The Bachelorette.