A happy ending in Bachelor In Paradise doesn’t always necessarily mean an engagement. Sometimes couples leave Paradise committed to each other even without a ring, but they’re still a Paradise love story. That was the case for Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, who left BIP in the Nov. 21 episode fully committed to each other but not engaged. Now fans are wondering if Michael and Danielle are still together after BIP now that they’re trying to make a relationship work in the real world.

Michael and Danielle initially bonded over the fact that they both lost previous partners. During their last day in Paradise, Michael showed Danielle a compass he had given to his late wife and son that he now carries with him everywhere he goes. “I can’t help but think that this compass brought me to you,” Michael told Danielle.

They agreed that they want a future together, and that Michael was especially looking forward to introducing Danielle to his son. However, they agreed that they were not ready for an engagement. “There’s so much to figure out, and I want to figure those things out,” Danielle said.

Even though they'd didn’t want to get engaged, Michael and Danielle agreed that leaving together was “a win.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael and Danielle made lots of plans for their life outside Paradise, and now the question remains: How are those plans going? One big hint points to all things looking good for Michael and Danielle. Back in August 2022 (after BIP Season 8 filming wrapped), Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams and actor Sarah Hyland got married, and a whole bunch of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants were in attendance... including Michael and Danielle. Multiple sources posted photos and videos of Michael and Danielle together at the wedding. Since Danielle and Wells are friends from their time as fellow cast members in BIP Season 4, it seems like Danielle brought Michael as her plus-one to the wedding.

Attending a wedding together is a big committed couple move, so it looks like Michael and Danielle just might be making it together in the real world after all.

The second part of the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.