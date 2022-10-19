Um, Kate From BIP Once Went On A Date With Harry Styles

With the start of Bachelor In Paradise’s first-ever Split Week came a whole new group of women ready to steal the hearts of the men on the beach. Kate Gallivan was one of those women, and she made a big splash with at least one contestant. But this stint on Paradise isn’t her first flirtation with fame — nor was her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

When Kate showed up in Paradise, alongside the other Split Week new arrivals, she immediately hit it off with Jacob Rapini, even though she said she doesn’t usually go for men as young as him. There’s just the small issue of the fact that Jacob had already formed a connection — and went on a very steamy 1-on-1 date — with original Paradise member Jill Chin before she was moved away from the beach for a week.

However, Jacob told Kate that he doesn’t wake up thinking about Jill, but he did wake up thinking about Kate. That sounds like a good sign for Kate and Jacob’s relationship. If things work out with Jacob, there’s a good chance she’ll be sticking around in Paradise. So, here’s everything to know about Kate, including the one time she dated Harry Styles and her big connection to another major reality series.

Kate Gallivan’s Bachelor Nation Journey

Before Kate joined BIP Season 8, she had a relatively short Bachelor Nation journey. She was eliminated early on during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Now that she’s getting in the middle of Jacob and Jill’s relationship, it seems like she’s going to have a much bigger role on BIP.

Kate Gallivan’s Real Job

Kate is a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group. Yep, you read that right. Kate works at the same real estate agency at the center of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Kate’s never appeared on Selling Sunset, but with her time in Bachelor Nation, she could be a prime candidate for even more time in the reality show spotlight.

Before working in real estate, she worked as a music touring assistant at the major Hollywood agency CAA.

Kate Gallivan’s Instagram

Kate posts lots of photos of her real estate successes on Instagram. She also posts about her life in L.A. and her hangouts with fellow Bachelor Nation alums.

Kate Gallivan Facts

Kate fully leads the Hollywood life, and has even dated at least one celebrity. She told the Clickbait Podcast that she went on a date with Harry Styles in 2014. “It was right when I moved to L.A., which was such a mindf*ck because I was like, ‘Is this just what happens when people live here?!’ It was so insane. He was still in One Direction at the time. He was 20 in 2014 and I was 24.”

Before moving to L.A. eight years ago, the 33-year-old lived in Tennessee. She loves to ski and bake cinnamon rolls... and, apparently, cause a bit of drama by shaking up the beaches of Paradise.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.