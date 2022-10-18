Everything To Know About The New Aussie Arrival On BIP

Bachelor In Paradise has officially gone global. Traditionally, the Bachelor franchise spinoff series collects its cast members from previous iterations of the U.S. versions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But for Season 8, the show has brought in some international flair. Florence Alexandra from Bachelor In Paradise Australia has joined the cast of BIP Season 8, and she’s shaking things up on the beach.

There’s so much drama that goes down in the U.S. version of the Bachelor franchise that it can be difficult to remember Bachelor Nation is actually more like Bachelor World, with an entire globe’s worth of shows to keep track of. And, of course, lots of international series means lots of international cast members and all the drama that comes with them. Florence (whose real name is Florence Moerenhout, in case you’re wondering) has taken her experience on The Bachelor Australia and catapulted it into a career as a super-popular influencer. She now documents everything in her life on social media, even down to the free nose job she received thanks to her social media influence.

Here’s everything to know about Florence as she makes her debut into the United States version of Bachelor In Paradise.

Florence Alexandra’s Bachelor Nation Journey

Florence was a contestant in Matt “Matty J” Johnson’s season of The Bachelor Australia. Things didn’t work out with him, but she wasn’t too upset about it. “I wasn’t heartbroken when I left because I was obviously not in love with Matty J,” she told the Australian magazine Who.

After that, she got caught up in a love triangle on Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 1 between Davey Lloyd and Jake Ellis, but still wound up leaving the show single.

Florence Alexandra’s Real Job

Florence is a bonafide influencer and is represented by the talent agency MN2S. She first began her career as a model, and then earned a degree in digital communications and media/multimedia after enrolling at HAN University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, where she’s from. She moved to Melbourne in 2016, and after appearing on The Bachelor in 2017, she also earned a postgraduate degree in social media marketing from Australian Pacific College in 2020.

Florence Alexandra’s Instagram

With 100,000-plus Instagram followers, Florence has a strong social media presence. She posts shots of her travels and plenty of silly selfies, along with more professional-looking photos. She also curates her highlights, the latest of which is dedicated to her stint on the American Bachelor In Paradise.

Florence Alexandra Facts

Florence is Dutch but has made her home in Australia. During the 2020 lockdowns, she had to return to the Netherlands. All that travel meant that she had to be separated from her beloved three-legged pup Maggie, but luckily they’ve been reunited since then. Florence’s time in Paradise means she’ll have to spend some more time apart from Maggie, but it could all be worth it if she finds romance in Mexico.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.