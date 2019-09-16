15 Sexy Couples’ Costumes For Halloween That Will Bring The Heat

Honestly, there are so many pros (and very few cons) when it comes to dressing up for Halloween — and many of us, admittedly, start thinking about our costumes in July. But seriously: You have an excuse to dress up in an outfit that makes you feel super sexy if you want, with only a slight possibility that you might get cold. If you're starting to brainstorm the best costume for you and your SO, you should consider the following sexy couples costumes for Halloween that will definitely bring the heat. They might even be so steamy that you won't feel the chilly October air.

One of the best parts of this holiday is seeing people show up to parties in sexy couples costumes that are unique and specific to each pair. The sexiest costumes are usually ones that are equal parts creative and confident, while also showing off the pair's chemistry. It’s also a great chance to have a little bit of fun with it: Humor and pop culture references are always an opportunity to flex your shared cultural prowess. And if you can make it sexy, even better. Read on for 15 sexy couples costumes that will leave the entire Halloween party wanting more.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The couple of the millennium is back, baby. With the options of either retro Bennifer or Bennifer 2.0, these timeless lovebirds are the perfect mix of nostalgia and current cultural relevance to make a killer sexy couples costume. To embody Affleck, go for all things Boston: Red Sox merch and anything Dunkin Donuts-related. As for J-Lo, you could recreate “Jenny from the Block” with cargo pants, a tank top, and heels, or try to put together a dupe of the iconic green and tropical print Versace dress.

Saweetie & Doja Cat From The “Best Friend” Music Video If you’re looking to truly embrace sexy this Halloween, dressing up as Doja Cat and Saweetie in “Best Friend” is the look for you, because your SO is also your best friend, no? Find a pair of matching pastel tweed skirt and top sets, and you’re basically all set. From there, glam it up with sparkly, bold eye makeup and glitzy jewelry. If you’re more of a DIY kind of couple, go on a hunt at your local thrift store to find some tweed outfits that can be cropped and altered to be reminiscent of the iconic looks from this music video.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Talk about sexy — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the steamiest celeb couples of the moment. And from the iHeartRadio Music Awards to the VMAs to the Met Gala afterparty, there are plenty of public sightings of this couple to take inspo from. But if you’re more into just representing the couple, in general, it’s just as easy. For Fox, quite literally any skintight sexy outfit will do, paired with a strong cat eye. Then for MGK, throw together a matching pop punk-inspired streetwear look — he’s often spotted in statement piece leather jackets and head-to-toe monochrome outfits. And if you have another couple who wants to dress up with you, have them recreate the other pop punk it-couple of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Talk about a squad.

Camilla Cabello & Shawn Mendes During Quarantine This couple is everywhere and, love them or hate them, it’s undeniable that their chemistry has people talking. So, taking inspo from this duo strolling around Miami during the pandemic as your sexy couples costume is incredibly funny and also easy to pull off — you might even have all you need already in your wardrobes. For the Shawn Mendes look, simply put together a white tank and athletic shorts combo, paired with some slides and a just-woke-up disheveled hairstyle. As for Camilla Cabello, don a messy braid, a knit blue halter top, floral wide leg yoga pants, and a long black cardigan or robe. The finishing touch is to hold hands and walk around with a faraway look in your eyes.

Kim Possible & Shego This timeless pair will transport everyone back to the days of watching Kim Possible on Disney Channel after school. Bring out the tension between these two throwback cartoon rivals by recreating their iconic baddie looks now. For Kim Possible’s outfit, wear a cropped black turtleneck long sleeve with a pair of green cargo pants and black military boots — and if you can, don’t forget her long red hair. As for Kim’s nemesis, Shego, you can definitely buy a recreation of her villain outfit online or invest some time in sewing together a costume that looks exactly like her neon green and black catsuit. As a final touch for Shego’s look, don some black lipstick, but only on your upper lip.

Daphne & Simon From Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Arguably the one of the hottest onscreen couples of the past year, Bridgerton’s Daphne and Simon give you the opportunity to not only dress up in period costumes, but also ones that completely embody sexiness. To appear as the Regency-era Duke and Duchess of Hastings, find an embroidered dress, lacy gloves, and either a big bow or delicate jewels to wear in an updo to be Daphne Bridgerton, and for Simon Basset, grab some regal garb like a waistcoat, high-collared white shirt, and maybe even a shiny pendant or brooch to give off big rich-suitor energy. Your costumes don’t have to be spot-on and historically accurate — what’s most important is that the reference is even the slightest bit clear and you and your SO ooze sexual chemistry.

Popeye & Olive If your only goal is to be super sexy this Halloween, it can serve you well to recreate the classics. For instance, Popeye and Olive are a great duo because their existing costumes are fairly exaggerated. Additionally, feel free to play around with the parameters of Olive's look, perhaps opting for a shorter skirt and a crop top. For a solid Olive costume, you need a red long sleeve shirt, a short (preferably black or navy blue) skirt, and long black hair in a tight bun. For Popeye, he needs a bit of a nautical touch. You can do this with blue pants, boots, a sailor shirt, and a sailor's hat. Then you can top it off with exaggerated arm-muscle sleeves and a classic anchor tattoo.

Roger Rabbit & Jessica Rabbit As far as cartoon characters go, Jessica Rabbit probably takes the cake for sex appeal. I remember watching this movie and being totally stunned by the way her dress glittered, and her hair was drawn to fall in her face. This look can be really fun for couples with one high femme partner. If you don't want to buy a whole costume, you could always pick up a red dress, purple gloves, and a sultry red wig. Roger Rabbit just needs a few grey staples, and then they're good to go!

Fred & Daphne From Scooby Doo Another classic costume that can be really hot if done right is a classic Fred and Daphne from Scooby-Doo. Not only are these costumes pretty simple, but you can also always pair them with pieces that make you feel sexier. For a classic Daphne outfit, you mostly need her signature monochrome purple and a solid green headband. Pairing a purple shirt, jacket, and skirt can have you saying "jinkies!" before you know it. For Fred, you can break out a great red ascot, white shirt, blue jacket, and some jeans.

Don & Betty Draper When it comes to sex appeal, who does it better than Don Draper? This Mad Men couple is a great choice if you want to really dress to the nines. This costume is certainly a 2000s throwback, but it’s perfect for those with a DIY mindset. For Don, one simply needs a black suit and white dress shirt. And for Betty, go for an A-Frame dress in a solid color, floral, or plaid.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honestly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have so many incredible looks that it may be hard to choose just one. If you're feeling ambitious, go all in and invest in matching pastel suits, thereby recreating the iconic couple in the “Apes**t” music video. If that's the look you're interested in, you can find great pastel suits online or thrift them locally. To recreate a classic Jay-Z and Beyoncé look, the latter is certainly more of a challenge than the former. For Beyoncé, you could do her iconic “Formation” look with a flat black-rimmed hat, a black dress, two braids, and some statement necklaces. A convincing Jay-Z could simply don a stellar suit.

Princess Buttercup & Westley From The Princess Bride If you're a romantic at heart, you've probably seen the classic romance The Princess Bride. Why not bring it back this year for your friends' costume party? This costume can be really sexy in a classic way. To pull this pairing off, you need some loosely fitting, flowing pieces. For Princess Buttercup, a long red dress (or even white) works perfectly. Her flowing blonde hair is mostly left tousled in the film, so a quick brush or a wig could work well. For Westley, you will need black pants, black books, and a billowy black shirt (preferably with a v-neck situation). You could even up the ante with a black mask that just barely covers your eyes and nose.

Austin Powers & A Fembot If you and your partner have a good sense of humor, consider being a Fembot and Austin Powers from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. This costume might take some more work than your simple witch or ghost, but the pictures will be super worth it. For Austin Powers, consider picking up a bold as heck blue, purple, or orange suit and add his signature lace collar. When it comes to whipping up a Fembot outfit, one needs to channel a 70s style hyper-feminine getup (with a deadly twist). Finding a robe edged with frills and puffs would be perfect for a Fembot costume. The Fembots also rock a signature half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Santana & Brittany From Glee What is in the center of the Venn Diagram of "sexy cheerleader" and "couples costume"? Santana and Brittany from Glee, of course. This super cute 2010s pop culture reference can level up your typical sexy cheerleader costume with your boo. To get the look, start by picking up two generic, red cheerleader costumes or piecing them together from thrifted items. Then, see if you can dig out your old letterman jackets (if you had them) or pick a couple up from Goodwill. Complete the outfits with high AF ponytails and white sneakers.