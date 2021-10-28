10 Cheap Halloween Couples Costumes That Won't Break The Bank

Halloween is almost here! Do you know what you and your partner are going to dress up as? If you’re still pondering different types of costumes to wear, then consider taking inspiration from some of your favorite on-screen couples from TV shows. There are so many couples you could take cues from, like High School Musical’s Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, Veronica Lodge and Archie Andrews from Riverdale, and Harley Quinn and the Joker. If you aren’t into pop culture but want to be instantly recognizable, food costumes are always crowd-pleasing hits.

The best thing is that you don’t need to break the bank to look good. You and your partner can achieve every single look here for around $30 each. All you need is a little bit of cash and a dose of creativity.

Feeling stumped? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some affordable Halloween costumes that will have you and your boo winning costume contests left and right. Happy Halloween!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Harley Quinn And The Joker

Warner Bros.

Ever since Margot Robbie and Jared Leto made their debut as Harley Quinn and the Joker in Suicide Squad, fans have been trying to recreate their look.

This Party City outfit provides Harley’s ensemble from Birds of Prey. It comes with neon pink suspender shorts, a fuzzy crop top, and a pair of stockings that’ll make you look like you have Harley’s bad*ss tattoos. Before you know it, people will start calling you daddy’s little monster.

Harley’s true signature is her two-toned hair. Try out her look with a pink and blue hair chalk set, like this one by Hair Artist. If you use this on damp hair, the color will intensify even more.

Check out how this YouTuber called Lush Hair Extensions Ltd did it.

Now for the Joker. The most important thing you need to do to get his look is to replicate his iconic tattoos and makeup — and with the below set, you can get as creative as you want. Plus, it also comes with temporary Harley Quinn tattoos so you and your beau can look like Gotham’s most-wanted couple.

Green hair gel will complete the scary look.

Dwight Schrute And Angela Martin

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Dressing up as Dwight and Angela from The Office is a Halloween classic for a good reason. This Scranton couple has had fans laughing since the TV show first debuted in 2005 and they’re still a riot today.

To look like Dwight, who was once Assistant Regional Manager — or should I say, Assistant to the Regional Manager, you’ll need a mustard-yellow shirt, a bland tie, and of course, his square glasses. Luckily for you, Spencer’s is selling all of the above at a great price, and the costume also comes with Dwight’s important pager. With that on your hip, people will definitely think you’re from Schrute Farms.

As for Angela, this bona fide cat lady is all about wearing modest clothes. Since Oscar likes to set the temperature at Dunder Mifflin at 66 degrees, Angela always wears a sweater or dons layers underneath a light jacket.

Not sure if a turtleneck and pencil skirt will make it clear you’re Angela? Well, throw this around your neck and people will get it right away.

Edward Cullen And Bella Swan

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Your human life is over but your vampire life is just beginning. These Twilight-inspired costume ideas will let everyone know that your love is endless, just like Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s.

Bella was never really into fashion, so you could basically reach into your closet and find any old T-shirt and blue jeans. But if you want to take it to the next level, here’s a gray top that looks just like the one Bella wore in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

You can’t be Bella without her antique engagement ring. Look at this bling!

Like Bella, Edward’s style is pretty low-key. He doesn’t like to draw a lot of attention to himself with loud clothing. But his gold eyes, signature hair, and fangs will make you look like Forks’ dreamiest undead high school student.

Troy Bolton And Gabriella Montez

abc

It’s not a Halloween party without Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez! This iconic duo sang their way into our hearts in 2006’s High School Musical, and they left us crying when they graduated as seniors from East High School and went their separate ways.

Get your head in the game with this Wildcats jersey! Once you throw this on, you’ll feel like the star of the basketball team.

Gabriella’s most iconic outfit was the red dress that she wore at the end of High School Musical. This red mini will have you all in this together.

These shoes match Gabriella’s style perfectly.

Brittany Pierce And Santana Lopez

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez practically ruled the halls at William McKinley High School. When they weren’t busy throwing slushies in Rachel’s face, they sang love songs to one another in Glee club.

If you watched Glee, then you know just how hard it is to get a cheerleading uniform from Coach Sylvester. Luckily for you, I found one at a great price.

Tokyo And Rio

Atresmedia, Netflix, and Vancouver Media.

Whoever said that love and crime don’t mix obviously hasn’t met Tokyo and Rio. You and your partner will give everyone a run for their money with these iconic Money Heist jumpsuits and masks. Dressed like this, you and your partner are in danger of being mistaken for the crew who held up the Royal Mint of Spain — and got away with it.

Veronica Lodge And Archie Andrews

Warner Bros.

It’s time to transport ourselves to Riverdale with these cute Halloween costumes. Veronica Lodge and Archie Andrews make an iconic choice.

Nothing screams Archie like his varsity football jacket.

If you know Veronica, then you know that she loves wearing a cute A-line skirt just as much as she loves Archie.

Bacon And Eggs

Who can say no to breakfast? It’s the most important meal of the day.

Khaleesi And Khal Drogo

HBO

The mother of dragons has arrived! And she’s ready to take over Westeros with her husband, Khal Drogo.

Even though Daenerys Targaryen’s icy blonde hair wasn’t the reason why she got the Unsullied to follow her, it sure was the reason why she looked so fierce on-screen. Opt for this wig and you can’t go wrong.

Khal Drogo didn’t last long in Game of Thrones, but he sure did become a memorable character when he wed Khalessi and followed her across the Narrow Sea. Become a true Dothraki warrior with this intimidating look.

Beauty And The Beast

abc

Your love with your partner is like a song as old as time. Celebrate it with these affordable Beauty and the Beast costumes.

I hope you have a spooktacular Halloween!