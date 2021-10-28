Halloween
couple dresses up as a cat and a zombie for Halloween, which is a great cheap costume that you can y...

10 Cheap Halloween Couples Costumes That Won't Break The Bank

Your wallet says thank you.

By Joyann Jeffrey
Halloween is almost here! Do you know what you and your partner are going to dress up as? If you’re still pondering different types of costumes to wear, then consider taking inspiration from some of your favorite on-screen couples from TV shows. There are so many couples you could take cues from, like High School Musical’s Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, Veronica Lodge and Archie Andrews from Riverdale, and Harley Quinn and the Joker. If you aren’t into pop culture but want to be instantly recognizable, food costumes are always crowd-pleasing hits.

The best thing is that you don’t need to break the bank to look good. You and your partner can achieve every single look here for around $30 each. All you need is a little bit of cash and a dose of creativity.

Feeling stumped? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some affordable Halloween costumes that will have you and your boo winning costume contests left and right. Happy Halloween!

Harley Quinn And The Joker

Ever since Margot Robbie and Jared Leto made their debut as Harley Quinn and the Joker in Suicide Squad, fans have been trying to recreate their look.

This Party City outfit provides Harley’s ensemble from Birds of Prey. It comes with neon pink suspender shorts, a fuzzy crop top, and a pair of stockings that’ll make you look like you have Harley’s bad*ss tattoos. Before you know it, people will start calling you daddy’s little monster.

Adult Harley Quinn Costume - Birds of Prey
$29.99

Harley’s true signature is her two-toned hair. Try out her look with a pink and blue hair chalk set, like this one by Hair Artist. If you use this on damp hair, the color will intensify even more.

Pink and Green Hair Chalk Set
$7.50

Check out how this YouTuber called Lush Hair Extensions Ltd did it.

Now for the Joker. The most important thing you need to do to get his look is to replicate his iconic tattoos and makeup — and with the below set, you can get as creative as you want. Plus, it also comes with temporary Harley Quinn tattoos so you and your beau can look like Gotham’s most-wanted couple.

5 Large Sheets Joker Tattoos, the Joker Temporary Tattoos from Harley Quinn Joker Suicide Squad
$9.99
Suicide Squad Joker Makeup Kit NEW
$10

Green hair gel will complete the scary look.

MANIC PANIC Electric Lizard Green Hair Color Gel
$9.49

Dwight Schrute And Angela Martin

Dressing up as Dwight and Angela from The Office is a Halloween classic for a good reason. This Scranton couple has had fans laughing since the TV show first debuted in 2005 and they’re still a riot today.

To look like Dwight, who was once Assistant Regional Manager — or should I say, Assistant to the Regional Manager, you’ll need a mustard-yellow shirt, a bland tie, and of course, his square glasses. Luckily for you, Spencer’s is selling all of the above at a great price, and the costume also comes with Dwight’s important pager. With that on your hip, people will definitely think you’re from Schrute Farms.

Adult Dwight Costume - The Office
$29.98

As for Angela, this bona fide cat lady is all about wearing modest clothes. Since Oscar likes to set the temperature at Dunder Mifflin at 66 degrees, Angela always wears a sweater or dons layers underneath a light jacket.

High Neck Rib-knit Tee
$8
Solid Pencil Skirt
$8

Not sure if a turtleneck and pencil skirt will make it clear you’re Angela? Well, throw this around your neck and people will get it right away.

Angela Martin Dunder Mifflin Inc. Novelty ID Badge The Office Prop Costume
$10.95

Edward Cullen And Bella Swan

Your human life is over but your vampire life is just beginning. These Twilight-inspired costume ideas will let everyone know that your love is endless, just like Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s.

Bella was never really into fashion, so you could basically reach into your closet and find any old T-shirt and blue jeans. But if you want to take it to the next level, here’s a gray top that looks just like the one Bella wore in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

Marble Knit Form-Fitting Henley Tee
$11

You can’t be Bella without her antique engagement ring. Look at this bling!

Bella Engagement Ring Twilight Movie Eclipse Costume Cosplay Swan Cullen Wedding
$9.40

Like Bella, Edward’s style is pretty low-key. He doesn’t like to draw a lot of attention to himself with loud clothing. But his gold eyes, signature hair, and fangs will make you look like Forks’ dreamiest undead high school student.

Flame Brown Eyes
$9.90
California Costume Costume Headwear
$16.41
2pcs Halloween Fake Teeth
$1.50

Troy Bolton And Gabriella Montez

It’s not a Halloween party without Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez! This iconic duo sang their way into our hearts in 2006’s High School Musical, and they left us crying when they graduated as seniors from East High School and went their separate ways.

Get your head in the game with this Wildcats jersey! Once you throw this on, you’ll feel like the star of the basketball team.

Zac E Troy Bolton 14 East High School Wildcats Red Basketball Jersey
$24.99
Augusta Adult Training Short
$3.89

Gabriella’s most iconic outfit was the red dress that she wore at the end of High School Musical. This red mini will have you all in this together.

LAUREL MINI DRESS
$40

These shoes match Gabriella’s style perfectly.

Dear Time Women Flat Shoes Comfortable Slip on Pointed Toe Ballet Flats
$9.99

Brittany Pierce And Santana Lopez

Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez practically ruled the halls at William McKinley High School. When they weren’t busy throwing slushies in Rachel’s face, they sang love songs to one another in Glee club.

If you watched Glee, then you know just how hard it is to get a cheerleading uniform from Coach Sylvester. Luckily for you, I found one at a great price.

Ladies Glee Cheerleader School Girl Fancy Dress Uniform Party Costume Outfit
$24.99
2-COLOR PLASTIC YOUTH IN-STOCK POM
$4.59

Tokyo And Rio

Whoever said that love and crime don’t mix obviously hasn’t met Tokyo and Rio. You and your partner will give everyone a run for their money with these iconic Money Heist jumpsuits and masks. Dressed like this, you and your partner are in danger of being mistaken for the crew who held up the Royal Mint of Spain — and got away with it.

Dali Costume for La Casa De Papel Dali Money Heist with Mask
$28.99

Veronica Lodge And Archie Andrews

It’s time to transport ourselves to Riverdale with these cute Halloween costumes. Veronica Lodge and Archie Andrews make an iconic choice.

Nothing screams Archie like his varsity football jacket.

SUNFUS' Archie Andrews Riverdale Varsity Bomber R Letterman Jacket Hoodie Sweater Coat
$30.80

If you know Veronica, then you know that she loves wearing a cute A-line skirt just as much as she loves Archie.

Solid Button Front Suede A-Line Skirt
$14
Solid Button-Front Drop Shoulder Shirt
$13
Wet n Wild's MegaLast Catsuit Matte Lipstick in Stoplight Red
$2.99

Bacon And Eggs

Rasta Imposta Bacon and Eggs Couples Costume, White/Brown, One Size
$27.59

Who can say no to breakfast? It’s the most important meal of the day.

Khaleesi And Khal Drogo

The mother of dragons has arrived! And she’s ready to take over Westeros with her husband, Khal Drogo.

Even though Daenerys Targaryen’s icy blonde hair wasn’t the reason why she got the Unsullied to follow her, it sure was the reason why she looked so fierce on-screen. Opt for this wig and you can’t go wrong.

Topcosplay Womens Wigs Blonde Long Curly for Daenerys Targaryen Khaleesi Cosplay Halloween Costume Wigs
$23.99
Scallop Edge Cami Dress
$3.49

Khal Drogo didn’t last long in Game of Thrones, but he sure did become a memorable character when he wed Khalessi and followed her across the Narrow Sea. Become a true Dothraki warrior with this intimidating look.

WIG MEDIEVAL FANTASY LONG WARRIOR ACCESSORY
$8.99
Forum Novelties - Medieval Fantasy Warrior Pants Costume
$19.16

Beauty And The Beast

Your love with your partner is like a song as old as time. Celebrate it with these affordable Beauty and the Beast costumes.

Women's Classic Beauty Costume
$28.74
Beauty and the Beast Inspired Mask
$8.99
Disney Beauty And The Beast Coat Costume Halloween T-Shirt
$21.98

I hope you have a spooktacular Halloween!