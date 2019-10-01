Harley Quinn has finally moved on from the Joker, and her new group of girlfriends are already such a massive upgrade. Fans have been anticipating Margot Robbie's return to the DC Entertainment Universe as the delightfully deranged Harley Quinn ever since she debuted the role in 2016's Suicide Squad. And now, Warner Bros. has finally dropped the first trailer for her spinoff movie, and the Birds of Prey trailer is all about Harley Quinn leaving the Joker in her past and making some badass new superhero friends.

The new trailer wastes no time in making it clear that this will not be the Harley Quinn that DC Comics fans may be used to. In the comics and in past interpretations of the character, Harley's most defining trait has always been her unhinged total devotion to the Joker, but Birds of Prey will center on Harley breaking up with the Joker and really discovering herself for the first time. If the film's full title of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) didn't make Harley's liberation clear, then the trailer sure does. Right at the beginning of the new clip, we see Harley cut off her iconic pigtails and throw daggers at a picture of the Joker.

And Harley Quinn has a whole new crew to pal around with as well. The trailer goes on to introduce the rest of the so-called Birds of Prey: Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain (aka Orphan). Check out the full trailer for yourself below:

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

While we do not get to see too much of the new heroes in the Harley Quinn-centric trailer, there are some important flashes of their powers. Huntress is shown firing one of her arrows down an alleyway in a shot, and a martini glass begins to shake when Black Canary sings on a nightclub stage, hinting at her ultrasonic scream. And while it appears that Cassandra Cain will be young and still learning the ropes in this movie, fans should know that she actually goes on to become Batgirl in the comics, which could make for a cool twist if the DCEU decides to continue her story in future movies.

The trailer also introduces the two main Birds of Prey villains: Chris Messina as serial killer Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as the crime lord Black Mask.

But despite all of these exciting supporting characters, it definitely looks like Birds of Prey will mostly focus on Harley Quinn's story. The trailer constantly features Harley cracking jokes, beating up bad guys, and even transforming herself into Marilyn Monroe for an homage to her iconic "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" performance.

The timing of this trailer is particularly interesting given it dropped just three days ahead of the release of Joaquin Phoenix's movie The Joker. Though both DC Films will focus largely on the Joker character, they are not considered within the same cinematic universe. Birds of Prey will fly into theaters on Feb. 7, 2020