James Marsden Shares His Take On Allie Choosing Noah In The Notebook

James Marsden is not here for the Allie and Noah slander. The Notebook might be the quintessential Nicholas Sparks romance, but there has been some debate about the central couple — specifically, if they really should have ended up together. Marsden played another love interest in the movie, Lon, who was engaged to Allie when she reunited with her first love, Noah. Some fans think Lon deserved better, but Marsden has his own take on Allie choosing Noah.

“You know, it's funny. I hear a lot of people nowadays that very kindly come up to me and say, ‘[Lon was] the whole package, you were like this wealthy guy, and you treated her right, and you trusted her and it was a healthy relationship and [Allie and Noah] were in an unhealthy, toxic relationship,” the Jury Duty actor told People.

“I’m all for the underdog, I root for the underdog all the time, but LON HAMMOND WAS THE BEST CHOICE FOR ALLIE,” one fan wrote about the movie on X, formerly called Twitter. Another tweeted, “Watching The Notebook as an adult has made me [realize] that Allie should have stayed with Lon.”

Apparently, Marsden does not necessarily agree with the sentiment. “While I see that and understand it, I mean, love is love,” he added.

New Line Cinema

“The dynamic between [Allie and Noah] and their chemistry was undeniable,” Marsden added. “And so I think, yeah, she should have ended up with Noah. That kind of love in that movie can be fiery and it can still be the right thing, the right person to be with.”

According to Marsden, that does not mean his character was destined to end up alone. “Not that Lon is a bad guy, he’s a really good guy! But there’s another lady out there for him, I’m sure, that’s very happy,” he quipped.

Lon was not the only casualty in Allie and Noah’s love story — Noah’s girlfriend Martha (played by Jamie Anne Allman) was also tossed aside when the sweethearts reconnected. But as of publication, Allman has not weighed in on if she thinks Allie and Noah should have been end game.