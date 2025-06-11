Miley Cyrus famously couldn’t be tamed after she got rid of her Hannah Montana wig, and apparently Disney became so unhappy with her, the studio fired her from a major movie. Cyrus opened up about losing out on a lead role back in 2012 over a photo Disney deemed “inappropriate.” Looking back now, Cyrus sees the whole situation as “ridiculous.”

Cyrus revealed that she was originally cast to play Mavis Dracula, the lead character in 2012’s Hotel Transylvania (which went on to spawn three sequels and a television series), but lost out on the huge franchise deal all because of one party pic. “I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a penis cake for his birthday and I got fired,” Cyrus said on the June 10 episode of Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast. “They fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate adult joke. But I was 18.”

She’s referring to the January 2012 party she threw for her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. Several photos from the event showed Cyrus licking a large cake in the shape of a penis. When Hotel Transylvania came out later that year, Selena Gomez was voicing Mavis.

“What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired [over] a penis cake was that they sell penis cakes for all bachelorettes,” Cyrus said. “In Nashville, Tennessee, you can get penis cakes. It’s not that big of a deal ... I thought this [was] a very simple, not vulgar joke … this is silly. You can do this for all bachelorette parties; they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff. It felt ridiculous.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Cyrus now sees that she wasn’t acting any differently from a normal 18-year-old, which is why the situation bugs her.

“To be fired for regular things that girls my age, they go to bachelorette parties and they do this,” Cyrus said. “They go to Magic Mike shows. But, at that time, I wasn’t someone that was appropriate for kids, even though that was in my personal life.”