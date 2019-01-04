Miley & Liam’s Relationship Timeline Hit Me Like A Wrecking Ball

Over the course of their 10 years together, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had plenty of ups and downs. When the duo (pop culture’s version of high school sweethearts) tied the knot in December 2018, it seemed like the romantic end of the rollercoaster. But when they separated and divorced in August 2019, it was clear that Cyrus and Hemsworth would be getting a less rom-com worthy ending.

On Jan. 13, 2022, aka Hemsworth’s birthday, Cyrus is releasing her new single “Flowers.” For obvious reasons, fans predict that her relationship with Hemsworth will play a big part in the album. After all, he’s been her muse before. When her third album Can't Be Tamed was released in 2010, Cyrus confirmed to MTV that many the songs were about Hemsworth. "There are a lot of songs that are about Liam. I tell him every one's about him," she explained.

Only time will tell if the same is true for “Flowers,” but in the meantime, here’s a full rundown of their relationship.

June 2009: Miley & Liam Met On Set In 2010, Nicolas Sparks’ The Last Song came out, starring Cyrus and Hemsworth. The couple met on set, where they played two teenage lovebirds.

March 2010: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cyrus and Hemsworth made their first red carpet appearance at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars' party in March 2010. Later that month, they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of The Last Song.

August 2010: They Broke Up According to E!, the couple reportedly split in August 2010 because Cyrus wasn't ready for a serious relationship. "Miley has been super focused on her work," the source said. "Liam wanted more, but she's 17 and has other priorities right now. He's been a distraction."

September 2010: They Reportedly Got Back Together After Cyrus and Hemsworth were spotted in Los Angeles together in September 2010, an eyewitness told People that the two seemed to be dating again. “Miley and Liam kept smiling and seemed to really enjoy their afternoon together,” the insider said. “They acted like they had missed each other, kept chatting and seemed to be catching up. They definitely seemed like a couple again.”

November 2010: They Broke Up Again The on-again, off-again couple lived up to the name when they reportedly split for the second time in November 2010. At the time, a source told E! that the two were simply "taking a break" while Cyrus was on her European tour and Hemsworth was back in Australia.

April 2011: They Reunited Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Several outlets reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth got back together in April 2011, just a few months after their second breakup. This time the couple decided to take it slow. An insider told E! these two were "just enjoying each other's company."

February 2012: Liam Gushed About Miley In A Rare Interview In February 2012, Hemsworth told the now-folded Details magazine just how ecstatic he was to have Cyrus by his side again. "What happened happened, and we've been together two and a half years," he told the publication. "She makes me really happy. When you start, you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you're not human if you don't feel something."

March 2012: Engagement Rumors Started Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After this photo surfaced of Cyrus and Hemsworth at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII, fans began to speculate about a possible engagement, considering the sparkler on Cyrus’ ring finger. She quickly shut them down when she tweeted, "I'm not engaged. I've worn this same ring on this finger since November! People just wanna find something to tal[k] about! It's a topaz people!"

June 2012: They Got Engaged Toby Canham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images But not long after her public denial of the engagement, Hemsworth did actually propose in June 2012. At the time, Cyrus told People, "I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam."

March 2013: Miley Denied Rumors That The Engagement Was Off In March 2013, Cyrus was spotted without her engagement ring, causing fans to wonder if the engagement was off. Cyrus addressed the rumors on Twitter by saying, "I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn't call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining."

September 2013: They Called Off Their Engagement In September 2013, Cyrus unfollowed Hemsworth on Twitter, and a few days later, both of their reps confirmed the couple's engagement was off. The next day, Hemsworth was reportedly spotted kissing actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez, per E!. A source told E! the breakup was Cyrus’ decision because she believed her fiancé had been "less than faithful to her." In her first performance after the split, Miley broke down while singing Wrecking Ball, a song reportedly about Hemsworth.

January 2016: They Were Reportedly Engaged Again Photos of Cyrus and Hemsworth visiting his family in Australia surfaced in January 2016. A source confirmed to People their engagement was back on. "Miley is beyond happy to be engaged to Liam again," the insider told the publication. "It might seem sudden, but they have been very close for the past few months." In October 2016, Cyrus confirmed the exciting reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

May 2017: Miley Announced Her Single "Malibu" In her Billboard cover story, Cyrus told the world she was going to release a love song about Hemsworth. "They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" she said in the interview. She also admitted she was going through a major life change when the couple broke off their engagement four years earlier. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore,'" she told Billboard. They had to "re-fall for each other."

October 2017: Miley & Liam Made Their Red Carpet Return Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though their relationship was very much back on, Cyrus and Hemsworth mostly stayed out of the spotlight when they got back together. They weren't photographed at public events, just the occasional Instagram posts and stories. So, it was a nice surprise when the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time in four years at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, in support of Hemsworth’s brother, Chris.

November 2017: They Sparked Pregnancy Rumors During Thanksgiving weekend, Cyrus shared a picture of herself on Instagram with what looked like a baby bump with the hashtag #VeganTurkeyBaby, which caused fans to freak out over the possibility of a Mi-Liam baby. That same day, Miley responded to the speculation on her Instagram story, writing "Not pregnant just eating a sh*t ton of tofurkey. Rude!!!!"

November 2018: Their House Burned Down @liamhemsworth/Instagram In November 2018, wildfires ravaged through numerous homes in California, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s being one of them. Hemsworth posted about it on Instagram, showing all that was left of their home was a decoration with the word "Love." On The Howard Stern Show a month later, Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth singlehandedly saved their four horses, two pigs, seven dogs, and three cats from the fires.

December 2018: Miley & Liam Got Married David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images After a rollercoaster-filled 10 years, Cyrus and Hemsworth finally tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018 at the couple's home in Tennessee. They were surrounded by loved ones in an incredibly intimate wedding ceremony.

August 2019: They Broke Up & Liam Reportedly Filed for Divorce Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their relationship in August 2019. On Aug. 10, Cyrus’ rep told Entertainment Tonight the duo had broken up. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy." A few days later, Hemsworth confirmed the statement on IG, adding, “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” Later that month, on Aug. 21, TMZ reported that Hemsworth had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

December 2020: Miley Opened Up About The Divorce In a December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus got vulnerable about her and Hemsworth’s relationship. According to her, their traumatic experience of losing their Malibu house in a fire prompted their December 2018 nuptials. “We were together since [I was] 16,” Cyrus explained. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different, so that trauma really affected my voice.” “I lost everything... And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire.” Cyrus explained, she "clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.” According to her, there was no bad blood after the separation. “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

January 2023: Miley Announced “Flowers” Cyrus set the internet aflame when she announced that her new single, “Flowers,” would come out on Hemsworth’s birthday, Jan. 13. There’s still a lot of questions about what the song could mean, but the lyrics include Cyrus singing about “lov[ing] herself better,” which definitely could translate to some Hemsworth-related shade.