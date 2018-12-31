As many of us have come to understand, celebrity relationships are fickle. That's why I try not to get too excited about any of them. That is except for one couple I can't help but love: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The two have been through so much together that it's impossible for me not to root for them. And now, much to my total and complete joy, they're married! And the two even managed to pay tribute to Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus on their special day. How? Well, Miley Cyrus recreated her parents' wedding photo with Liam Hemsworth and the similarities are un-missable.

OK, let's back up a little for a second. For those of you looking for some backstory on Cyrus and Hemsworth's nuptials, the two actually tied the knot the weekend before Christmas (Dec. 23, 2018) in a low-key ceremony at their home in Nashville.

Obviously, for fans like myself who have been following the couple since they first appeared alongside each other in The Last Song, this was big news. But for fans of the entire Cyrus family, the images of their wedding ceremony also include a little homage to the Cyrus parents that make the nuptials extra adorable.

You see, Cyrus announced the wedding on Instagram with three beautiful black and white pictures.

She captioned the first, "This is probably our one - millionth kiss ...."

Then, she captioned the next one, "12.23.18."

Finally, for fans who still didn't get the memo, she captioned the last one, "10 years later ....."

Throughout all of those pictures, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the two tied the knot in their living room of what we later learned was their Nashville home. (OK, obviously, two other things become super clear: They love each other so much and both looked stunning!)

The whole getting-married-in-your-Tennessee-living-room move didn't come out of nowhere. In fact, Billy Ray and Tish also got married in the living room of their Tennessee home back in 1993. As if that wasn't adorable enough, they also happen to have a picture of themselves in their living room from the day of their nuptials. Just like the pictures their daughter now has with her new hubby!

Don't believe me? Check out this throwback post Tish Cyrus put on Instagram two days ago along with this caption:

25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said “I Do”. I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey..... if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing 💗#happyanniversary

For those of you who were paying extra attention, the post indicates that the Billy Ray and Tish tied the knot on Dec. 29, 1993. I'm going to go ahead and venture to guess that it's no coincidence that their daughter decided to tie the knot just six short days before the anniversary of her parents' wedding ceremony.

Given their long history, I really never had a doubt that, if Cyrus and Hemsworth were to tie the knot, it would be one of the few Hollywood marriages to make it for the long haul. And following in her happily married parents' footsteps will only work to make their bond even stronger.

Congrats to both happy couples!