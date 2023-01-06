So Miley’s New Single Drops On Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday 👀

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to delivering a shady bop about her exex. (Ahem, staring right at you, Plastic Hearts). Fortunately, for stans that live for a diss record, it seems Miley’s tapping back into that energy on her upcoming single, “Flowers.” Fans believe the track is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, especially since it comes out on his birthday, Jan. 13. Coincidence, maybe?

On Dec. 31, Miley teased her new music era on her second annual New Year’s Eve special. During the broadcast, she announced her forthcoming single in two videos. In one teaser, she can be seen strutting up a hill while coolly singing what seems to be lyrics from “Flowers” in the background. She croons, “Can love me better / I can love me better, baby.” OK, but who can deny a self-love moment?

In the second video, she walks through some large sprinklers before the screen cuts to black, reading: “New Year, New Miley, New Single. Flowers January 13.” Then, on Jan. 5, the singer announced her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, will drop on March 10. Clearly, this is Miley’s season.

Even in the midst of all this exciting music news, fans couldn’t help but notice “Flowers” will release on Liam’s birthday. The exes had a messy breakup, and Miley never shied away from addressing their relationship publicly. The duo met on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song and were in an on-and-off relationship for a few years. They eventually got married in 2018; however, Liam filed for divorce from Miley less than a year later. At the time, Miley revealed they split due to “too much conflict” in their marriage.

In a December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, the “Prisoner” singer shared that them losing their house in Malibu’s Woolsey Fire expedited their wedding, and she realized that wasn’t the right thing to do.

“We were together since [I was] 16,” Miley said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different, so that trauma really affected my voice.”

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That wasn’t the last time she spoke about her relationship with Liam. During her Lollapalooza set in March 2022, she referred to their marriage as a “f*cking disaster.” Even though their relationship fell apart, Miley gave fans some serious and unforgettable love anthems.

While Miley hasn’t confirmed if “Flowers” is about Liam, the release date and those lyrics promising to “love herself better” suggests she’s speaking about someone.