Everyone copes with tragedy in their own way. For Miley Cyrus, the best thing to do is just slide away. Miley Cyrus' quote about moving on after Liam Hemsworth calls out the double standard that's applied to women dealing with hard times, and IMO, it's so important. "I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on," she said during a November 2020 appearance on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan. And though she's experienced "a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years" — including the loss of her grandmother, the loss of her Malibu home in a fire, and her divorce from Hemsworth — Cyrus doesn't see the point in shedding tears for long.

"In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it," she continued, "and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because I wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped ... I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life." For her, moving on isn't "cold" — it's essential for growth.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During a September 2020 interview on Joe Rogan's Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the singer said she felt judged for starting up a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter following her divorce. "What really sucked about [the divorce] wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK. I can accept that," she said. "I can't accept the villainizing and all those stories that like — it's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this."

According to Cyrus, moving on after a breakup makes more sense to her than mourning. "I think men in my life have told me that I'm cold... because I leave when things are done," she told Rogan, adding, "When it's over, it's over. What's painful isn't the relationship — it's then when it's done, you holding on for that extra however long you try to make it work."

Miley Cyrus was born to run, y'all, and I, for one, am not going to stand in her way.