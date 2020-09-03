Going through a divorce in the public eye is no easy feat. Just take Miley Cyrus' quote about divorcing Liam Hemsworth, for example. "I recently just went through a very public divorce that f*cking sucked. What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we didn't love each other the way that we used to anymore," Cyrus revealed. I can accept that."

What she had a harder time with was the media attention her split received. "I can't accept the villainizing and all those stories," she continued. "It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy! What the f*ck?' Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn't see... I didn't, you know." (ICYMI: Cyrus was not-so-subtly referring to the fact that news of her divorce from Hemsworth broke the same day Entertainment Tonight photographed her making out poolside with Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como.)

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

These days, Cyrus is hoping to take more control over the timing of her narrative in the media by opting to do more podcasts. "What I love about doing a [podcast] is we talk about it right now, and people hear it right now so you’re getting the real information," she told Rogan. "I shot a magazine cover, I did an interview, I was, 'La la, in love with my boyfriend.' I mean, that literally happened when I did Vanity Fair, I flew there, like, a week after I had gotten married and by the time the damn thing was on the stands I was divorced! It was old news!"

She's also taking some time to enjoy being single following her split from her most recent beau, Cody Simpson. "I guess I really don't need to be in a relationship at all," Cyrus noted. "This is a super pivotal moment for me right now. I haven't been single [since] 2015. I mean ... I've had a few months here and there where I've been single but not for a long period of time."

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

When she is ready to jump into a new relationship, Cyrus isn't looking to settle for just anyone. "I want the soul connection," said. "I think men in my life have told me that I'm cold, or I'm a cold f*cking b*tch because I leave when things are done... I don't need a man or a woman that's going to take care of me. I can take care of me 'cause I've got money, I've got all the things that I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them."

Watch Cyrus' full two-hour-long interview with Rogan here:

Here's to hoping she eventually crosses paths with that special someone. But TBH, I'm sure she'd be fine riding solo.