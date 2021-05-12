Miley Cyrus looks back at her relationship with Liam Hemsworth very fondly. On May 11, the star celebrated the 4-year-anniversary of her hit 2017 single "Malibu," and since The Hunger Games actor was her muse for the track, she couldn't leave him out of her tribute. Miley Cyrus' Instagram shoutout to Liam Hemsworth for "Malibu"'s anniversary will have you in your feelings.

"Malibu" was the lead single off Cyrus' sixth studio album, Younger Now. Around the time of its release, the star admitted her rekindled relationship with Hemsworth inspired the song's lyrics. "I didn’t know [we’d get back together]. I’m so crazy I have no idea. But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over," Cyrus revealed in a September 2017 interview with The Sun. The singer also said she named the track after their shared Malibu home, which was the very same house where Cyrus recorded her 2007 album Meet Miley Cyrus.

Unfortunately, Cyrus and Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the November 2018 Woolsey Fire, and after tying the knot that December, the two stayed together for eight months before they called it quits in August 2019. Even though it's been two years since their split, Cyrus still felt it was important to include Hemsworth in her "Malibu" anniversary post.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism," Cyrus wrote on IG. "I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio. 🌊 💕 🦢."

Check out Cyrus' Instagram shoutout to Hemsworth below.

Fans paid tribute to "Malibu," too, underneath Cyrus' comments section. "Malibu is such a underrated masterpiece!! I love this song so much 💖," one fan wrote. "Malibu is just my happy song, it makes me feel safe🥺 thank you for this💕," another responded to her post.

"Malibu" will forever be remembered as one of Cyrus' most meaningful singles. Although her relationship with Hemsworth didn't last, it's nice knowing she still has good feelings about the song he inspired years later.