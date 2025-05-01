Melissa McCarthy's Funniest Movie Is Streaming On Disney+ This Month
If you know, you know.
Summer movie nights just got a whole lot easier thanks to Disney+’s newly added content. At the start of May, the streamer majorly updated its movie library for all subscribers with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, allowing you to stream blockbuster comedies, beloved rom-coms, and thrilling action flicks all month long. Among the selections is Melissa McCarthy’s funniest movie ever — 2015’s Spy — as well as other fan-fave comedy films like Wedding Crashers, Bad Teacher, and Horrible Bosses.
Along with all the movies added via the Hulu add-on, Disney+ is also keeping its summer slate hot with original sci-fi series, like the new iteration of Doctor Who. Since May 4 is also a huge day for all Star Wars fans, the streamer is celebrating with a ton of fresh Star Wars features, most notably, the second season of its acclaimed series Andor.
If you’re more of a reality TV person, you can also look forward to catching up on the #MomTok drama in Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The new 10-episode season will be available for Hulu bundle users on May 15.
*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.
May 1
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Rise Up, Sing Out Season 2 (7 episodes)
- Anaconda*
- Attack The Block*
- Austenland*
- Bad Teacher*
- Basic*
- Battle of the Year*
- The Childe *
- Con Air*
- Courage Under Fire*
- Deliver Us From Evil*
- Enemy Of The State*
- The 5th Wave*
- The Guardian*
- Georgia Rule*
- The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil*
- Hacksaw Ridge*
- Horrible Bosses*
- Horrible Bosses 2*
- The Infiltrator*
- The Insider*
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa*
- Joy*
- The King’s Man*
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle*
- Kingsman: The Secret Service*
- Kung Fu Panda*
- Kung Fu Panda 2*
- Little Fockers*
- The Negotiator*
- The Power Of One*
- Maid in Manhattan*
- Man on Fire*
- The Marine*
- Meet the Fockers*
- Meet the Parents*
- Meet the Spartans*
- Mission: Impossible*
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol*
- Mission: Impossible II*
- Mission: Impossible III*
- Once *
- Once Upon a Time in America*
- Prospect*
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story*
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty*
- Sex Tape*
- Shadow*
- Spy*
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope*
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back*
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi*
- Street Kings*
- Stuber*
- Super Troopers 2*
- Take Me Home Tonight*
- Tears of the Sun*
- That’s My Boy*
- The Villainess*
- The Wailing*
- The Witch: Subversion*
- The Witch 2: The Other One*
- Tropic Thunder*
- Waitress*
- Wedding Crashers*
May 2
- Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (6 episodes)
May 3
- Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 4)
May 4
- Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort
May 6
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort
- Andor Season 2 (Episodes 7-9)
May 7
- Big City Greens (1 episode)
- Broken Karaoke (2 episodes)
- Firebuds (2 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (12 episodes)
May 9
- History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (8 episodes)
- The Toys That Built America (12 episodes)
- The UnXplained (6 episodes)
- WWE Rivals Season 2 and Season 4
May 10
- Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 5)
May 13
- Andor Season 2 (Episodes 10-12)
May 15
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2*
May 16
- Welcome To Wrexham Season 4 (2 episodes)*
May 17
- Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 6)
May 19
- Tucci in Italy
- Minnie’s Bow Tunes Pet Hotel
May 24
- Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 7)
May 28
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (6 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (5 episodes)
May 31
- Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 8)
- How Not to Draw (4 episodes)
