Melissa McCarthy's Funniest Movie Is Streaming On Disney+ This Month

Summer movie nights just got a whole lot easier thanks to Disney+’s newly added content. At the start of May, the streamer majorly updated its movie library for all subscribers with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, allowing you to stream blockbuster comedies, beloved rom-coms, and thrilling action flicks all month long. Among the selections is Melissa McCarthy’s funniest movie ever — 2015’s Spy — as well as other fan-fave comedy films like Wedding Crashers, Bad Teacher, and Horrible Bosses.

Along with all the movies added via the Hulu add-on, Disney+ is also keeping its summer slate hot with original sci-fi series, like the new iteration of Doctor Who. Since May 4 is also a huge day for all Star Wars fans, the streamer is celebrating with a ton of fresh Star Wars features, most notably, the second season of its acclaimed series Andor.

If you’re more of a reality TV person, you can also look forward to catching up on the #MomTok drama in Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The new 10-episode season will be available for Hulu bundle users on May 15.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

May 1

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Rise Up, Sing Out Season 2 (7 episodes)

Anaconda*

Attack The Block*

Austenland*

Bad Teacher*

Basic*

Battle of the Year*

The Childe *

Con Air*

Courage Under Fire*

Deliver Us From Evil*

Enemy Of The State*

The 5th Wave*

The Guardian*

Georgia Rule*

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil*

Hacksaw Ridge*

Horrible Bosses*

Horrible Bosses 2*

The Infiltrator*

The Insider*

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa*

Joy*

The King’s Man*

Kingsman: The Golden Circle*

Kingsman: The Secret Service*

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2*

Little Fockers*

The Negotiator*

The Power Of One*

Maid in Manhattan*

Man on Fire*

The Marine*

Meet the Fockers*

Meet the Parents*

Meet the Spartans*

Mission: Impossible*

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol*

Mission: Impossible II*

Mission: Impossible III*

Once *

Once Upon a Time in America*

Prospect*

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story*

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty*

Sex Tape*

Shadow*

Spy*

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope*

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back*

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi*

Street Kings*

Stuber*

Super Troopers 2*

Take Me Home Tonight*

Tears of the Sun*

That’s My Boy*

The Villainess*

The Wailing*

The Witch: Subversion*

The Witch 2: The Other One*

Tropic Thunder*

Waitress*

Wedding Crashers*

May 2

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (6 episodes)

May 3

Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 4)

May 4

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort

May 6

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort

Andor Season 2 (Episodes 7-9)

May 7

Big City Greens (1 episode)

Broken Karaoke (2 episodes)

Firebuds (2 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (12 episodes)

May 9

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (8 episodes)

The Toys That Built America (12 episodes)

The UnXplained (6 episodes)

WWE Rivals Season 2 and Season 4

May 10

Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 5)

May 13

Andor Season 2 (Episodes 10-12)

May 15

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2*

May 16

Welcome To Wrexham Season 4 (2 episodes)*

May 17

Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 6)

May 19

Tucci in Italy

Minnie’s Bow Tunes Pet Hotel

May 24

Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 7)

May 28

Me & Winnie the Pooh (6 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (5 episodes)

May 31

Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 8)

How Not to Draw (4 episodes)

