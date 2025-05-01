Streaming
Melissa McCarthy's 'Spy' will stream on Disney+ and Hulu in May 2025.

Melissa McCarthy's Funniest Movie Is Streaming On Disney+ This Month

If you know, you know.

by Dylan Kickham
20th Century Fox

Summer movie nights just got a whole lot easier thanks to Disney+’s newly added content. At the start of May, the streamer majorly updated its movie library for all subscribers with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, allowing you to stream blockbuster comedies, beloved rom-coms, and thrilling action flicks all month long. Among the selections is Melissa McCarthy’s funniest movie ever — 2015’s Spy — as well as other fan-fave comedy films like Wedding Crashers, Bad Teacher, and Horrible Bosses.

Along with all the movies added via the Hulu add-on, Disney+ is also keeping its summer slate hot with original sci-fi series, like the new iteration of Doctor Who. Since May 4 is also a huge day for all Star Wars fans, the streamer is celebrating with a ton of fresh Star Wars features, most notably, the second season of its acclaimed series Andor.

If you’re more of a reality TV person, you can also look forward to catching up on the #MomTok drama in Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The new 10-episode season will be available for Hulu bundle users on May 15.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

May 1

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Rise Up, Sing Out Season 2 (7 episodes)
  • Anaconda*
  • Attack The Block*
  • Austenland*
  • Bad Teacher*
  • Basic*
  • Battle of the Year*
  • The Childe *
  • Con Air*
  • Courage Under Fire*
  • Deliver Us From Evil*
  • Enemy Of The State*
  • The 5th Wave*
  • The Guardian*
  • Georgia Rule*
  • The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil*
  • Hacksaw Ridge*
  • Horrible Bosses*
  • Horrible Bosses 2*
  • The Infiltrator*
  • The Insider*
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa*
  • Joy*
  • The King’s Man*
  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle*
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service*
  • Kung Fu Panda*
  • Kung Fu Panda 2*
  • Little Fockers*
  • The Negotiator*
  • The Power Of One*
  • Maid in Manhattan*
  • Man on Fire*
  • The Marine*
  • Meet the Fockers*
  • Meet the Parents*
  • Meet the Spartans*
  • Mission: Impossible*
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol*
  • Mission: Impossible II*
  • Mission: Impossible III*
  • Once *
  • Once Upon a Time in America*
  • Prospect*
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story*
  • The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty*
  • Sex Tape*
  • Shadow*
  • Spy*
  • Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope*
  • Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back*
  • Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi*
  • Street Kings*
  • Stuber*
  • Super Troopers 2*
  • Take Me Home Tonight*
  • Tears of the Sun*
  • That’s My Boy*
  • The Villainess*
  • The Wailing*
  • The Witch: Subversion*
  • The Witch 2: The Other One*
  • Tropic Thunder*
  • Waitress*
  • Wedding Crashers*
New Line Cinema

May 2

  • Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (6 episodes)

May 3

  • Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 4)

May 4

  • Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld
  • Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort

May 6

  • Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort
  • Andor Season 2 (Episodes 7-9)

May 7

  • Big City Greens (1 episode)
  • Broken Karaoke (2 episodes)
  • Firebuds (2 episodes)
  • Hamster & Gretel (12 episodes)

May 9

  • History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (8 episodes)
  • The Toys That Built America (12 episodes)
  • The UnXplained (6 episodes)
  • WWE Rivals Season 2 and Season 4

May 10

  • Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 5)

May 13

  • Andor Season 2 (Episodes 10-12)

May 15

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2*
Hulu

May 16

  • Welcome To Wrexham Season 4 (2 episodes)*

May 17

  • Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 6)

May 19

  • Tucci in Italy
  • Minnie’s Bow Tunes Pet Hotel

May 24

  • Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 7)

May 28

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (6 episodes)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (5 episodes)

May 31

  • Doctor Who Series 15 (Episode 8)
  • How Not to Draw (4 episodes)

