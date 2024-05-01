The Full Disney+ Lineup For May 2024 Is A Sci-Fi Trip
There's a lot to stream this summer.
This May, Disney+ is going all-in on fantasy adventures and pop culture documentaries. The streamer’s lineup of new shows and movies for the month is stacked with highly anticipated sci-fi premieres, including the introduction of Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the new iteration of Doctor Who. Along with a fresh season of Doctor Who, fans can also look forward to a sure-to-be internet-breaking season finale of X-Men ‘97, as well as the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4.
The biggest highlight of Disney+’s May lineup is the premiere of Series 14 of Doctor Who. The new season will focus on the time-traveling adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor, portrayed by Gatwa. Gatwa’s version of the Time Lord was first introduced in a 2023 Christmas special, making him the first Black actor and the first openly LGBTQ+ actor to ever play the long-running role. Though fans already got a glimpse at his origin story, the Fifteenth Doctor’s tenure will truly begin when three new episodes drop on May 10.
Also of note, Disney+’s breakout series X-Men ‘97 will air its three-part finale throughout May. The nostalgic superhero series has been hailed as one of Marvel’s best projects, particularly after its game-changing fifth episode. The season’s final three episodes, all entitled “Tolerance Is Extinction,” will drop each Wednesday in May.
Here’s everything else to look forward to this month on Disney+.
May 1
- X-Men ‘97 Episode 8
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15
- Daredevil
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 3 (20 episodes)
May 3
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
May 4
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (all episodes)
- How Not to Draw Shorts Season 2 (4 episodes)
May 5
- Monsters at Work Season 2 (all episodes)
May 7
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
May 8
- Let it Be
- X-Men ‘97 Episode 9
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (7 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (4 episodes)
May 10
- Doctor Who Episodes 1-3
May 15
- X-Men ‘97 Episode 10
- Big City Greens Season 4 (4 episodes)
- Dino Ranch Season 3 (5 episodes)
May 17
- Doctor Who Episode 4
May 22
- Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Season 2
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)
May 24
- The Beach Boys
- Doctor Who Episode 5
May 28
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4 (6 episodes)
May 31
- Jim Hensen Idea Man
- Doctor Who Episode 6
