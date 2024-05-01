The Full Disney+ Lineup For May 2024 Is A Sci-Fi Trip

This May, Disney+ is going all-in on fantasy adventures and pop culture documentaries. The streamer’s lineup of new shows and movies for the month is stacked with highly anticipated sci-fi premieres, including the introduction of Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the new iteration of Doctor Who. Along with a fresh season of Doctor Who, fans can also look forward to a sure-to-be internet-breaking season finale of X-Men ‘97, as well as the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4.

The biggest highlight of Disney+’s May lineup is the premiere of Series 14 of Doctor Who. The new season will focus on the time-traveling adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor, portrayed by Gatwa. Gatwa’s version of the Time Lord was first introduced in a 2023 Christmas special, making him the first Black actor and the first openly LGBTQ+ actor to ever play the long-running role. Though fans already got a glimpse at his origin story, the Fifteenth Doctor’s tenure will truly begin when three new episodes drop on May 10.

Also of note, Disney+’s breakout series X-Men ‘97 will air its three-part finale throughout May. The nostalgic superhero series has been hailed as one of Marvel’s best projects, particularly after its game-changing fifth episode. The season’s final three episodes, all entitled “Tolerance Is Extinction,” will drop each Wednesday in May.

Here’s everything else to look forward to this month on Disney+.

May 1

X-Men ‘97 Episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15

Daredevil

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 3 (20 episodes)

20th Century Fox

May 3

Fantastic Mr. Fox

May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (all episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts Season 2 (4 episodes)

May 5

Monsters at Work Season 2 (all episodes)

May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

May 8

Let it Be

X-Men ‘97 Episode 9

Me & Winnie the Pooh (7 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (4 episodes)

May 10

Doctor Who Episodes 1-3

May 15

X-Men ‘97 Episode 10

Big City Greens Season 4 (4 episodes)

Dino Ranch Season 3 (5 episodes)

Disney+

May 17

Doctor Who Episode 4

May 22

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Season 2

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)

May 24

The Beach Boys

Doctor Who Episode 5

May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4 (6 episodes)

May 31

Jim Hensen Idea Man

Doctor Who Episode 6

