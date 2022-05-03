May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, is here at Disney Parks for 2022. To celebrate, fans are grabbing their lightsabers and heading over to Disneyland and Walt Disney World to try some of the limited-edition Disney Star Wars food and drink for May 4, as well as new attractions and photo opps. Most of these galactic offerings are available through May 31, and there’s no trip to a galaxy far, far away needed to try them.