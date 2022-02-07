18 Twilight Scenes You Thought Were Peak Romance Back In Middle School

Say what you want about Twilight, but the series is iconic for a reason. And I’m not ashamed to admit that I was a diehard Twilight fan for years. To this day, I love (almost) nothing more than an all-day marathon, dedicated to watching Edward Cullen and Bella Swan’s romance. Over time, of course, I’ve taken on a slightly more cynical view of the love story we see. Let’s be real: There are some pretty freakin’ toxic moments, and Bella’s outfit choices were... questionable. Yet that doesn’t take away from those heartstopping Twilight scenes you (and me, too) thought were peak romance back in middle school.
If anything, I’d argue that being able to critique Twilight only makes it more fun to watch. Sure, I may not be as invested in the vampire-human-werewolf love triangle as I once was, but the nostalgic part of me doesn’t really mind. On occasion, I still want to return to Forks and embrace all the Twilight feels. These romantic scenes fit the bill.
So turn on Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” and let’s dive in. (Just one caveat, I am Team Edward. Sorry to all the Jacob stans out there, but he forever lost me when he kissed Bella without her consent and then emotionally manipulated her into kissing him again, but I digress.)
Twelve-year-old me had one thing right: Edward + Bella forever <3.