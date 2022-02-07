18 Twilight Scenes You Thought Were Peak Romance Back In Middle School

Say what you want about Twilight, but the series is iconic for a reason. And I’m not ashamed to admit that I was a diehard Twilight fan for years. To this day, I love (almost) nothing more than an all-day marathon, dedicated to watching Edward Cullen and Bella Swan’s romance. Over time, of course, I’ve taken on a slightly more cynical view of the love story we see. Let’s be real: There are some pretty freakin’ toxic moments, and Bella’s outfit choices were... questionable. Yet that doesn’t take away from those heartstopping Twilight scenes you (and me, too) thought were peak romance back in middle school.

If anything, I’d argue that being able to critique Twilight only makes it more fun to watch. Sure, I may not be as invested in the vampire-human-werewolf love triangle as I once was, but the nostalgic part of me doesn’t really mind. On occasion, I still want to return to Forks and embrace all the Twilight feels. These romantic scenes fit the bill.

So turn on Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” and let’s dive in. (Just one caveat, I am Team Edward. Sorry to all the Jacob stans out there, but he forever lost me when he kissed Bella without her consent and then emotionally manipulated her into kissing him again, but I digress.)

01 When Edward Saved Bella (The First Time) What’s better than a show of superhuman strength to get everyone’s romantic juices flowing?

02 That “So The Lion Fell In Love With The Lamb” Quote Does anyone else still have this entire dialogue memorized? Also, can we please discuss Edward dropping the L-bomb before they’ve even kissed? My middle school self was all for it.

03 The “I Like Watching You Sleep” Quote If the thought of a vampire sneaking into your room to watch you sleep didn’t set your heart aflutter back in middle school, WWYD? The good news is that I think we’ve all moved on since then. Right? (Right?!)

04 That Awkward Moment When Edward Sucked Bella’s Blood Someone tell Kravis that Bella and Edward did the whole suck-each-other’s-blood thing first.

05 Edward And Bella’s Prom Moment Is there anything like a romantic prom scene to make middle schoolers positively rabid with envy? TBH, I still kinda love this scene. There’s just something about dancing in a gazebo, surrounded by fairy lights that just works.

06 That Time Bella Saved Edward From The Volturi For hardcore Bella and Edward stans, New Moon is always the trickiest movie to watch. But when everyone’s fave vampire-human couple finally reunites, it’s all worth it.

07 When Edward Explained Why He Left After Bella saved Edward from the Volturi, he explained that his feelings for her never really changed. “The only reason I left was because I thought I was protecting you. I needed you to have a chance at a normal, happy life,” he told her. “Leaving you was the hardest thing I’ve done in a hundred years.” But don’t be fooled, this is not the reason your ex left you.

08 When Edward Asked Bella To Marry Him Does a proposal still count if they’re not down on one knee? Still, any proposal from Edward was a huge deal back in the day. (It still is, TBH!)

09 Edward’s Second (And More Successful) Proposal Edward eventually learned his lesson re: kneeling!

10 That Uncomfortable Moment When Edward Handed Off Bella To Jacob IDK why this particular scene is so romantic to me, but the toxic jealousy spoke to my immature middle school heart.

11 When Bella And Jacob Shared A Sleeping Bag More toxic jealousy! My fave! Also, honorable mention for what is arguably Jacob’s iconic line: “Let’s face it, I am hotter than you.”

12 Jacob’s Promise To Bella That He’ll Always Be Waiting This death bed (but not really) confession screams romance, especially when Jacob told Bella, “I’m exactly right for you, Bella. It would be as easy as breathing with me.” (A moment of appreciation for the irony of Edward technically not needing to breathe since he is, in fact, undead.)

13 When Edward Said, “You’ll Always Be My Bella” Edward was the master of saying romantic lines that prompted me to immediately copy them down into my diary.

14 Bella And Edward’s Wedding Yes, pics of this scene are still on my wedding inspo Pinterest board 11 years later.

15 When Bella And Edward Finally Do It 👀 Despite Jacob’s warnings, the duo had a ~real~ honeymoon... and promptly broke the bed.

16 When Edward Changed Bella Into A Vampire Another ~almost~ death scene! Seriously though, let’s talk about how determined Edward is to save Bella. I know it’s expressed in an, ahem, unusual way (see: he bit her repeatedly and injected venom directly into her heart), but I love it all the same.

17 Bella And Edward Did It Again 👀 Apparently, vampire sex is better than human sex. Now you know...

18 When Edward Finally Read Bella’s Mind Throughout the series, Edward was always frustrated that he couldn’t read Bella’s mind. By the final movie, however, Bella finally found a way to share her thoughts with him directly. What could be more romantic than direct communication?

Twelve-year-old me had one thing right: Edward + Bella forever <3.