Is there a more iconic TV show than The Office? Between the zany characters and hilarious dialogue, all set against the backdrop of the Dunder Mifflin office, there are so many memorable (and super funny) scenes, particularly during the Halloween-themed episodes. To add a little quirky humor to your Instagram posts, these The Office Halloween episode quotes make fantastic captions... even if you aren’t a costume guy.

What makes The Office’s Halloween episodes stand out over other shows is how timeless they really are. It doesn’t matter if you watched Creed, Dwight, and Kevin all dress up as the Joker back when the “Employee Transfer” episode first aired in 2008, or you’re just discovering the show for the first time — the hilarity doesn’t get stale. I mean, why wouldn’t you post a Halloween photo with your bestie that says “Happy Halloween, jerk!” beneath it?

Plus, The Office has a dedicated fanbase. As soon as you post an Instagram with The Office Halloween episode quotes, you’re bound to have fellow fans sending you likes and hopping into your comments. After all, some of the quotes are so funny that your entire post will instantly improve with a quick nod to Michael Scott or Dwight Schrute. Whether you’re a diehard fan or you’re just getting into the show, these The Office Halloween episode quotes will make the perfect Instagram captions for all your activities this spooky season.