Natural or not, red hair sets you up to be able to pull off some very specific Halloween costumes. Given that less than 2% of the global population has red hair, there aren’t many TV or movie characters who share the unique color — but this gives you the opportunity to dress up as something distinct that incorporates your fiery locks. For some inspo, peep these easy Halloween costumes for redheads you can choose from for the ultimate no-stress look.

There are some classic, recognizable costumes you've either done or heard of before (maybe even more than once), such as Ariel from The Little Mermaid or Ginny Weasley from the Harry Potter series. You can also shake things up a bit, if you’d prefer to try something new. Dressing up as a niche character will be the perfect way to get yourself into the spooky, festive Halloween mood — and maybe even let you avoid a same-costume situation as someone else at the party. (Let’s face it, we’ve all been there.)

Here are 12 Halloween costumes for redheads — some that are newly trending and some you may have seen before. If you want to spend your Oct. 31 in the fieriest way possible, give these super easy redhead Halloween costumes a spin.

1. Cheryl Blossom From Riverdale

Recognizable by her flowing red mane in the Archie comics and TV show Riverdale, Cheryl Blossom is an easy costume option for redheads. In order to channel Cheryl, all you have to do is make a hard-edged but feminine outfit of red and black, and pair it with a sassy red lip. Some outfit options include a red leather jacket, black turtleneck, and black jeans, or a red and black plaid miniskirt, red top, and fishnet tights.

2. Daphne From Bridgerton

One of Netflix’s most iconic heroines as of late, Daphne Bridgerton, newly Duchess of Hastings, is a perfectly relevant pop culture Halloween costume for redheads this year. Simply throw your hair up into a pulled-back bun or ponytail, and put on a baby blue Regency era-inspired dress. Then add in lacy, pearly, and sparky accessories as you wish.

3. Siobhan Roy From Succession

Ruthless queen of the prestigious (and messy) Roy family from the HBO show Succession, Siobhan is another iconic red-haired character in pop culture right now. You might have all that you need already in your closet to imitate her sophisticated political strategist wardrobe. Put together a sharp outfit that reflects Shiv’s simple yet luxurious style, à la crisp high-waisted trousers and turtlenecks or button-down blouses, paired with a sleek hairstyle.

4. The Scarlet Witch (AKA Wanda From WandaVision)

The mix of witchery and Marvel make for the ultimate Halloween costume. With your red hair, you can dress up as the Scarlet Witch, AKA Wanda Maximoff, from WandaVision. If you don’t want to buy a costume set, you can always put together a DIY version with a red cape, red bodysuit (or swimsuit), and a red headpiece similar to Wanda’s.

5. Ginger Spice

Revel in the ‘90s nostalgia and trends that are happening in fashion right now by going as Ginger Spice this Halloween. Better yet, the Spice Girls make a great group costume for you and your besties. Recreate one of Ginger Spice’s most iconic looks by getting a Union Jack minidress.

6. Ziggy Stardust

Brian Gove/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

David Bowie’s album persona Ziggy Stardust is a shining symbol of redhead iconography. Pay homage to one of the late artist’s most quintessential albums by embracing the character this Halloween. This look does require some makeup skills (the lightning bolt is a must), but that just makes it all the more fun to do. There are plenty of different Bowie-inspired outfits you could pull this look off with, but as long as you choose something glittery, glam, and futuristic, you’ll make the singer proud.

7. Misty From Pokemon

Courtesy of US Mad Al District

For a fun and easy cartoon costume, dress up as the fierce Gym Leader, Misty, from the Pokémon franchise. You can easily source everything you need for a Misty costume from your own dresser drawers. All you need are a yellow tank top, jean shorts, and red suspenders. As a final touch, put your hair into high pigtails.

8. Queen Maeve From The Boys

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Queen Maeve is such a bad*ss, and if you want to feel your most powerful, you should definitely channel this superhero on Halloween night. A metallic or leather corset and matching miniskirt will make the costume easily recognizable, but the tiara headband really sells it.

9. Black Widow

Another relevant superhero to channel this Halloween if you’re a redhead is none other than the Black Widow herself. Be it in all white or all black, a full-body catsuit will do just the trick. Curl your red hair, and the costume is complete.

10. Quinn Morgendorffer From Daria

Courtesy of ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

For those who love MTV’s ‘90s animated sitcom Daria, Quinn has a special place in their heart. Her love of fashion, popularity, and dating multiple boys at once is iconic, and her look is super easy to pull together last minute. This fashion club member usually sports a pink crop top and jeans, and since it was the '90s, low-rise jeans are even more spot-on.

11. Raspberry White Claw

You and your friends can all go as different White Claw flavors, though you obviously get dibs on raspberry due to your hair color. You can snag a printed White Claw shirt, or do it as a fun DIY, and keep your favorite beverage on hand for a responsibly boozy Halloween.

12. Daphne From Scooby Doo

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Daphne Blake has been a redhead icon since childhood, but TikTok has totally brought back all of the mystery gang in a big way — so you may also want to resurrect this costume. You can recreate it at home with a purple dress and green scarf, or buy the whole look from a costume store.