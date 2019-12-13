Friday the 13th may seem like a rarity, but there were two in 2019 (September and December), and there are actually two more coming in 2020 — and the first of the pair is coming up really soon. If you're a superstitious person, then I bet you automatically think twice before scheduling something the 13th day of any given month, especially when it also happens to land on a Friday. However, sometimes the date comes and you don't even realize until it's too late. Don't worry, though, because I'm here to prepare you for the next Friday the 13th.

The notorious superstitions stemming from the number 13 being a symbol of bad luck go as far back as 1792 B.C. with one of the world's most ancient documents: The Code of Hammurabi, which omitted a 13th law from its list of rules. Ever noticed how most elevators in the U.S. don't have a named 13th floor? The legend is taken quite seriously to this very day.

According to History.com, approximately 10 percent of the U.S. population has a fear of the number 13 (aka. paraskevidekatriaphobia), and the even more specific fear of Friday the 13th.

So... When Is The Next Friday The 13th?

The next spooky date is a lot closer than you may think. However, before we take a closer look, let's talk a little bit about the first half of 2020, because it's going to be interesting, to say the very least. I'll give you an example: January kicks off with go-getter Mars shifting into adventurous Sagittarius before the full moon penumbral lunar eclipse in Cancer on Jan. 10. Eclipses bring life-altering events, and it doesn't matter if things in your world are already as peachy as can be.

Full moons bring things to the light, as they're a symbol of completion and endings, so this lunar eclipse will shed light on whatever needs to be acknowledged in your life. The moon also governs the subconscious mind, so your eclipse journey will consist of resetting your emotional world and clearing away your unconscious fears. Uranus also stations direct that same day, which only adds on to the revolution about to take place within your life. Two days later, you'll have the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn, which will be felt personally and collectively.

Shutterstock

As for the next freaky Friday, it will take place on Friday, Mar. 13, and just as I predicted, there will be some interesting astrology occurring within that week as well. On Mar. 9, there will be a full moon in the meticulous sign of Virgo, followed by its planetary ruler, Mercury, stationing direct in Aquarius. The full moon effects typically take place within the two weeks following the full moon, which means you will likely be feeling some of the effects on Friday the 13th. Luckily for you, the essence of Virgo isn't necessarily spooky; it's merely sort of fussy in regard to the details.

Wondering how this will affect you personally? Take a look and see where Virgo is located via your birth chart. The astrological house can help you determine the area in your life where this energy will come into play. Sitting directly opposite of Virgo is Pisces, and right before it, Aquarius, which is where Mercury will be traveling throughout its retrograde cycle.

With that being said, there's no need to stress. After all, it isn't a problem when there's a solution.