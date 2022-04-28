The very first eclipse of 2022 is here, can you believe it? It feels like the year just began, and we’re already in the midst of spring, headed toward eclipse season. While everyone will collectively feel the powerful energy that comes along with these rare lunations, there are four zodiac signs likely to be affected by the April 2022 Black Moon solar eclipse the most, since it will be taking place in the fundamental areas of their charts.

Occurring in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, this marks the very first solar eclipse along the Taurus-Scorpio axis that originally kicked off in November 2021. While last year’s lunar eclipse potentially coincided with some endings and releases, the solar eclipse taking place on April 30, 2022 is all about inviting new beginnings into the birth charts of every individual, but the fixed signs will be sure to feel this energy the most out of everyone.

Shifting signs about every 18 months, the eclipses always take place in the same signs as the lunar nodes. Currently, the North Node resides in Taurus, whereas the South Node is in the opposite sign, Scorpio. The North Node tends to represent what you’re being called to embrace more of, whereas the South Node indicates what you’re being called to release — so in this case, the patient, stable qualities of Taurus are what each of us should be moving towards, while Scorpio’s need for control and protection may need to be left behind. While change is not always easy, it’s necessary — but it can be incredibly challenging for the fixed signs to accept change, especially when it feels out of their control. This is one of the primary reasons why Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius will be feeling the Black Moon on April 30 the most out of every sign.

What Is The Meaning Of A Black Moon?

The most common definition of a Black Moon is the second new moon that occurs during one calendrical month. In this instance, there was a new moon on April 1, so the April 30 new moon is considered a Black Moon, Dark Moon, or Lilith Moon. This is a relatively rare occurrence and it only happens about once every 29 months.

Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most By The April 2022 Black Moon?

Taurus

The solar eclipse on April 30 will be taking place in your first house of self, coinciding with some powerful new beginnings pertaining to your identity and how you show up for yourself. Out of all of the signs, this series of eclipses will be impacting you the most, and because of all the emphasis on yourself, you’ll be called to do some releasing or letting go when it comes to partnership and relationships. As a Venus-ruled zodiac sign, this may not necessarily be an easy task, but eclipses are meant to reveal to you what may need to change pertaining to your independence. This is the year where you’ll be reintroduced to yourself, and as result, some of the relationships you’ve been holding on to may have to be let go. I would definitely recommend spending some time alone on this day, to really get clear about what you want outside of your relationships.

Leo

On April 30, the solar eclipse in Taurus will illuminate your 10th house of career and public persona, bringing your attention to your professional life. This is the year where you can expect major changes here, but for the better — there’s likely been something you’ve been holding onto in your career that’s no longer serving you, and the solar eclipse will allow you to lean into some necessary shifts in this area. Security and stability within your professional life is a top priority for you and is definitely something you’ll be able to achieve — but before you’re able to accomplish this, you may have to make some important adjustments. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, you shine brightly, and the eclipses in this area of your chart this year will definitely ensure that you get the recognition you deserve.

Scorpio

As the sun and moon come together to form an eclipse on April 30, your seventh house of romantic relationships will be the area where you can expect some major shifts. This eclipse is asking that you do some releasing pertaining to control, and encouraging you to lean into your desire for intimacy and connection. As a Scorpio, you tend to keep your cards pretty close to your chest as a way to keep yourself protected, but it can ultimately prevent you from developing the relationships you truly crave. April 30 is a great time to consider what it is that you want in your dynamics with others, and could potentially reveal that you may have been holding yourself back all along.

Aquarius

On April 30, the solar eclipse in Taurus will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, bringing powerful new beginnings to your private world. This year, you’re being called to draw inward and establish ultimate comfort and security at home, and on this day, a seed will possibly be planted pertaining to these themes. Having a Scorpio 10th house typically has you fixated on your career and public life, but the north node traveling through your fourth house this year is about prioritizing your residency, as well as your family. The eclipse is a perfect time to consider what “home” means to you, and how you can make it has comfortable as possible. Everything you do stems from here, after all.