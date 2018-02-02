If you're a follower of the lunar cycle, you know that the moon can undergo so many different phases and expressions. Between Blood Moons and Supermoons, Blue Moons and so many more, it’s as if the moon is constantly swinging from mood to mood like a pendulum, what with all the different colors and variations it’s capable of embodying. So it should come as no surprise the moon also comes in black. All these mysterious names that seem to adorn our capricious moon also come with lofty meanings, which I'm sure is leaving you on the edge of your seat as you wonder what a Black Moon is, exactly.

Also referred to as a "Dark Moon" or even "Lilith Moon" by certain astrologers and witches alike, a Black Moon is considered a powerful and potent lunation because it’s the second time in one month that we’re each getting a chance to plant some new seeds and embark on a new beginning. Not only that, but the upcoming Black Moon in particular marks the very first solar eclipse of 2022, making the new beginnings that are initiated during this time even more potent. Taking place in the stable sign of Taurus, the beginnings you’re being encouraged to embrace will have to do with sustainability, comfort, and prioritizing your pleasure. While solar eclipses aren’t necessarily the best time to do any manifesting, this Black Moon is still a time to get inwardly clear on the kinds of long-term endeavors you plan on implementing now. With two new moons in April under your belt, you’re definitely entering a season where fresh starts are imminent.

What Does A Black Moon Mean?

The most common and widely accepted definition of a Black Moon is a second new moon that occurs during one calendrical month, which definitely explains where it got its name from. To make things simple, it's essentially the opposite of a Blue Moon. With the moon indulging in a little more alone time than usual, it's a month full of more pitch black skies than usual. This is a relatively rare occurrence and it only happens about once every 29 months.

Shutterstock

A Black Moon can also mean a third new moon during one of our four seasons when it contains four new moons instead of just three. This is a more complicated form of the black moon and it occurs roughly every 33 months.

A rarely used but downright interesting definition of a Black Moon has a lot to do with the month of February. A Black Moon is also sometimes considered a February without a new moon or a full moon. It's the shortest month out of the year, so it's no wonder it's bound to miss an important moon phase here and there. This is the rarest of all black moons, only occurring every 20 years. The next one is scheduled for 2033.

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of A Black Moon?

While some might simply enjoy the Black Moon as a fun anecdote to bring up during small talk, the spiritual and mystical of the lot take it more seriously. The new moon is an important time for witches to set their intentions for the month, to start anew with fresh goals in mind, and to cast a spell or conduct a ritual that wipes the slate clean. The Black Moon only amplifies this cleansing energy, dragging your deepest strengths and desires to the forefront, uninhibited.

According to renowned witch Skye Alexander, the Black Moon is also an ideal time to manifest your spells and wishes more quickly. So if you're itching to ask the universe for something important, the black moon is the perfect time to do it.

On the other hand, astrologers also have their own idea of what the Black Moon is all about. Some believe the moon will pull out your darkest feelings, our scariest skeletons, everything we keep hidden and would rather continue to avoid. It's a time that drama might ensue, for all the negative emotions of the spectrum, like envy, hatred, and revenge, will sit at the surface of everything. It's recommended that we remain patient during this time and to think twice before going through with a risky action. These unflattering emotions are a product of pain and if we embrace them with full force, they will only breed more pain. However, they have to be released sometime, and the black moon is here to help with the purging process.

Some astrologers also believe that the Black Moon will bring out all of our opposite qualities, as described in a concept called the "anima" by Carl G. Jung. So, in all aspects, it's bound to be a time where people will surprise each other.

When Is The Next Black Moon?

The next Black Moon is the least rare of the trio of definitions, but still pretty rare considering it only occurs once every 29 months. It will take place on April 30 at 12:45 pm ET — since there was also a new moon on April 1 — in the fixed earth sign of Taurus.

Since this month’s Black Moon takes place in Taurus, it can be incredibly beneficial to consider where Taurus is placed in one of the 12 astrological houses of your birth chart, in order to understand how you’ll be affected. Since eclipses take place in cycles, this first eclipse will likely catapult you into some major shifts over the next 18 months, so be sure to keep in mind the shifts you experience now. While change can oftentimes be scary, especially when it’s occurring in a sign that’s not a huge fan of change), it’s incredibly necessary for your personal growth. Be sure to use this Black Moon as a time to recharge your batteries and reflect on the growth you’re stepping into.