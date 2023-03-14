Seasons
A young woman with stickers on her face, emphasizing her positive spring equinox 2023 horoscope.

Your Spring Equinox 2023 Horoscope Is Swirling With Positivity

Allow yourself to bloom fully.

Fabio Formaggio/500px/Getty Images

Are you ready to spring ahead? An extra hour of sunlight is always something to look forward to, but the first day of spring — on Monday, March 20 — is an even bigger deal. If you’re ready to celebrate, your vernal equinox 2023 horoscope will put a little *spring* in your step

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

Aries (March 21—April 19)

It’s the first day of your season, Aries, so to say you’re thriving would be an understatement. Mind you, the moon is about to conclude its journey through sleepy Pisces, so take don’t hesitate to take a nap before your birthday festivities.

MixMedia/E+/Getty Images
Tap