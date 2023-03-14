Allow yourself to bloom fully.
Are you ready to spring ahead? An extra hour of sunlight is always something to look forward to, but the first day of spring — on Monday, March 20 — is an even bigger deal. If you’re ready to celebrate, your vernal equinox 2023 horoscope will put a little *spring* in your step
It’s the first day of your season, Aries, so to say you’re thriving would be an understatement. Mind you, the moon is about to conclude its journey through sleepy Pisces, so take don’t hesitate to take a nap before your birthday festivities.