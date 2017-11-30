What Is A Supermoon? Here's What You Should Know About This Spectacular Sight

The sky and space, in general, have bestowed some rare gems on you over the course of the past year. From the eclipse frenzy in December and January to the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, there have been several astronomical events happening back-to-back and on top of each other. Up next: A supermoon on the night of Feb. 8. But what is a supermoon, exactly? Does it have anything to do with everything else that’s happened thus far? Perhaps, but it’s important to know the supermoon has a slightly different take on the term "super."

The very name "supermoon" is seriously intriguing, which is why anyone would be curious about this specific moon and how it differs from the other qualities of the moon you have experienced — many of them in this year alone. As much as you may like to define this highly anticipated event based on what you see, it all circles back to the science behind it. In fact, according to Space.com, the moon doesn't orbit Earth in a pure circular motion. This means that there are instances when the moon is actually closer to Earth than normal. The specific term for this is "perigee." Now, I'm sure you know what a full moon is. Well, when a perigee and a full moon occur at the same time, the result is a supermoon. In other words, think of the supermoon as an amplified full moon, because the visuals are far more apparent.

Shutterstock

What's so impressive about it?

Space.com notes that a supermoon can come into view at a whopping 30 percent brighter than a full moon and appear almost 14 percent bigger. That's right — bigger and brighter. Maybe that's where the "super" in supermoon comes from. Full moons are already majorly apparent when they're beautifully shining in the night sky. I mean, let's be honest, it's the reason why you're excitedly pointing to the moon and demanding that your friends around you look as well.

Don't let the massiveness intimidate you, though. You'll even be able to see this exquisite sight the night before and the night after the official Feb. 9 starting time. This will also be the first supermoon of 2020, so gaze intently.

Like most mesmerizing matters that occur in the sky, your mood may be steered by the stars.

OK, maybe not the stars exactly, but the moon may take a toll, as expected, on your emotions. The moon is going to be in Leo, which means there may be some attention-seeking behavior and perhaps even ego trips. However, despite the dark side of cinematic Leo, there are still wonderful things stemming from this lunation. It has everything to do with self-love and the genuine joy you’re capable of feeling in your heart. This is also an excellent opportunity for speaking your truth, especially if it comes from the heart.

Although, don't use the moon as an excuse to let unattended feelings finally make their debut. Say what you want, when you want, but if you need a scapegoat, the moon's taking the fall. Until, of course, you have enough time to explain yourself.

Honestly, though, many live for the possibility that something so far away can actually govern the way they feel down here. I've never formally met the moon, but knowing it can navigate my sensitivity astounds me.

Even if you don't majorly follow astrology, it's interesting to see how the stars align in your favor. Don't miss out on this celestial event because, again, it is the first supermoon of 2020.