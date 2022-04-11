There's A Rare Astro Event On April 12, Making It Easier To Manifest Your Dreams

One of the biggest things astrology has taught me over the years is about how necessary cycles are. There’s always a beginning, middle, and end, not only in your life, but for the planets, too. Following the planets as they travel through the signs can offer helpful context when it comes to understanding the cycles that unfold in each of our lives, based on where that planet is transiting in your birth chart. Oftentimes paying attention to a specific planet’s completion of a cycle can offer you in-depth insight into the personal cycle you may be at the end of. In fact, there’s rare astrological event taking place this month that no one living has ever experienced before — the 2022 Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in the mutable water sign of Pisces — and it will open your mind up to a whole slew of new possibilities.

Jupiter — the planet of growth, optimism, and expansion — and Neptune — the planet of illusion, dreams, and fantasy — come together once every 13 years, but it hasn’t happened in Pisces since 1856. Since no one on Earth has experienced this conjunction in their birth chart before, it’s definitely coinciding with a remarkable new beginning in the area that Pisces governs over in your birth chart. The last time Jupiter and Neptune formed a conjunction, in general, was in 2009, in the fixed air sign of Aquarius, which would’ve likely brought opportunities to dream big and expand on ideas and thoughts during this time. Considering Jupiter wasn’t in a sign it’s particularly comfortable in, however, it may have been a conjunction that was easier to overlook. Since Jupiter is now in the sign of its domicile, each zodiac sign will collectively be experiencing this transit in a much more significant way. Here’s what you can expect:

young woman gazes into the distance as she thinks about the jupiter-neptune conjunction in pisces Liyao Xie/Getty Images

When Is The 2022 Jupiter-Neptune Conjunction In Pisces, And What Does It Mean For Your Zodiac Sign?

In Pisces, Jupiter is fully supported and able to bring its desires into fruition. Jupiter represents how we allow ourselves to dream and be optimistic, and with Neptune in the mix, it’ll be incredibly easy to believe in yourself during this conjunction on April 12, specifically in the house in your birth chart that’s governed by Pisces. You’ve probably noticed some opportunities for growth and expansion here since December 2021, which is when Jupiter first shifted into this sign. As Jupiter conjoins Neptune in Pisces, you can expect your intuition to be heightened, and it will be much easier for you to manifest your desires, because there won’t be any resistance standing in your way.

On the other hand, Neptune is the planet of fogginess, uncertainty, and false hope, making it easy to become delusional and lose touch with reality in this area of your chart, so it will be important to remain mindful of that. You are incredibly capable of manifesting your hopes and wishes, but simply dreaming about it can only take you so far. Manifestation requires action; it’s all about aligning yourself with what you want. The good thing is, on April 12, the moon will be in Virgo — the sister sign of Pisces, offering some balance and bringing the earth element into the cosmos. This will serve as a reminder that in order to achieve what you want, you have to be willing to put in the work.