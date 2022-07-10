It’s been a moody girl summer to say the least, but as Cancer season comes to a close, this emotionally charged energy will be shifting big time. This season, your intuitive and instinctual needs have been in the driver’s seat, while logic and practicality have been whisked away on vacation. Though it’s been a great time to reconnect with your gut feelings, the first full moon of the summer, will be restoring equilibrium when it comes to pragmatic action and reprioritizing your goals. The 2022 Super Buck Moon on July 13 is taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn — the sign all about success, responsibility, and structure — grounding the fluctuating energies of this lunar dominant season for everyone, especially cardinal signs.

In Capricorn, the moon is considered to be in detriment, since this is the sign exact opposite to her domicile sign, Cancer. Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn — the planet of discipline, responsibility, and success — a sign where emotional needs tends to be more of an afterthought. Since the moon is the planet that rules over all things feelings, in Capricorn, she’s far more limited, making this upcoming lunation a more reserved one than usual. In fact, this Super Buck Moon will also be conjoining Pluto, revealing things that have potentially been buried or hidden from sight in everyone’s birth chart, but especially for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

imageBROKER/Bernd Lamm/imageBROKER/Getty Images

At 2:38 p.m. EST on July 13, the full moon in Capricorn will take place — and this month, it’s considered to be a supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around earth, meaning that it appears larger to the naked eye. There are typically only about three to five supermoons per year, making this pretty rare, considering we get about 12 full moons per year altogether. This one in particular is supposed to be the biggest supermoon of the year — appearing to be about 7% larger than usual — so be sure to get your cameras ready.

What Is A Buck Moon?

A Buck Moon happens annually in July, and is the first full moon of the summer season. Its name comes from the male deer, whose antlers regrow stronger and more resilient each year.

Here’s what the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) can expect during the 2022 Super Buck Moon.

Aries (March 20-April 19)

Prepare for your career to take center stage now, Aries, as the full moon in Capricorn takes place in your 10th house of profession on July 13, highlighting responsibility, structures, and rules. With Pluto in the mix, don’t be surprised if something you’ve attempted to bury or hide comes to light now in this area; it may be time to confront what you know it may be time to release. It’s important that whatever you build here can stand the test of time, but before you lay down a foundation, you may need to destroy what’s taking up space. The good thing is, as a cardinal, fire sign, bulldozing what’s outdated and replacing it with something better doesn’t intimidate you too much. Are you up for the challenge?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

On July 13, the full moon in Capricorn will illuminate your seventh house of partnerships, bringing important realizations to the forefront around the structures and responsibilities within your relationships. With Pluto closely conjunct the moon now, you may find that something that you’ve been avoiding here comes to light now, potentially within your relationship with a partner. You care deeply about building solid, airtight bonds with others, but something may need to be destroyed in order for the relationship to survive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

As the full moon shines a light into your fourth house on July 13, you’ll be called to embrace responsibilities within your home and family life. With Pluto closely conjunct the moon, you can expect any secrets to potentially be revealed now, and may be inclined to begin to rebuild a foundation here that’s stronger and more secure. You take the duties within your household very seriously, and this full moon is a time where you’ll be reminded of your desire to build a strong, reliable foundation here.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-January 19)

On July 13, the full moon in Capricorn will illuminate your first house of identity, bringing some important revelations pertaining to your sense of self to the forefront. As the moon forms a conjunction with Pluto, you’ll be prompted to assess the parts of yourself you’ve buried or been hiding away that need to be released. The success that you strive for is on the other side of the outdated traditions and limiting beliefs you’ve adhered to, and now is the perfect time to detach from those principles. Remaining the same will only give you more of what you don’t want.