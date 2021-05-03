Travis Barker may be all coupled up with Kourtney Kardashian now, but it's not the first time his love life has been in the spotlight. Barker married model and actor Shanna Moakler in 2002, and the two even starred in a reality show about their marriage, MTV's Meet the Barkers. They divorced in 2008, but if you take Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's zodiac signs into consideration, it's clear these two had a lot of astrological hurdles to overcome.

Barker was born Nov. 14, 1975, under the sign of Scorpio, and Moakler's birthday is March 28, 1975, making her an Aries. There's a reason these powerhouse signs are drawn to each other. Aries loves to pursue the object of their affections, so Scorpio's mysterious allure is irresistible to them. The initial chemistry between them is powerful, but over time, they can clash as they discover they both have fundamentally different needs in a relationship.

Aries is a risk-taker who follows their gut and passions. Scorpio is more protective and emotional, and when they aren't feeling safe in the relationship, they can become possessive. Both also have hot tempers that flare when they're challenged. While this can make for a passionate union, it can also be temperamental, and ultimately, unsustainable. Needless to say, this is one of the reasons a Scorpio and Aries connection can lead to trouble.

Aries & Scorpio's relationship needs can conflict.

Paul Mounce - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Water signs like Scorpio can be very emotional, making them extra protective of their heart. When they love, they love hard, and with that comes a great deal of vulnerability. Because of this, they place a high value on loyalty and emotional security in relationships. When they have that, Scorpio can reveal a softer, loving side. When they don't, they can become jealous and possessive.

Aries, on the other hand, is a passionate fire sign. Like Scorpio, they love with all their heart, but they're much more of a free spirit. They aren't security-focused and are happiest when they have plenty of freedom in the relationship. They're fiercely protective of their individuality, and the more you try to confine them, the more freedom they crave. These fundamentally different views about how a relationship should look can cause serious friction.

Both signs struggle with communication.

Aries and Scorpio have very different communication styles. Scorpio is cautious, calculated, and tends to overanalyze everything, looking for hidden meanings and subtle sub-context. Aries is the opposite. They say exactly what's on their mind and give little thought to how they say it. This bold style means you never have to question where you stand with them. (Unless you're Scorpio, who can't help but overanalyze.) It also means they aren't always careful about protecting the feelings of others, which can prove to be a problem for sensitive Scorpio. Aries, in turn, can grow frustrated at Scorpio, and often wish they could be a little bit more blunt.

Aries & Scorpio have a hot sex life, but it won't solve all their problems.

Jason Squires/WireImage/Getty Images

Scorpio and Aries click easily in the bedroom. They're both very passionate and sensual signs, so that physical connection comes easily. They also lack inhibition and are up for trying just about anything, anytime, anywhere. While this kind of intimacy can be the glue that binds them, it can't solve every problem. They have to deal with their communication issues or they'll soon find bedroom activities are the only thing they share in common. This can make them want to stay together longer than they probably should.

Astrology might not be a guarantee of compatibility, but it can offer some clues as to who you'll naturally be drawn to and click with. In the same way, it can also provide some insight into what struggles a couple may face due to different personalities, priorities, and needs. In the case of Moakler and Barker, those hurdles were too much to overcome.

Fortunately, they make better co-parents than partners. Moakler even supports Barker’s new relationship. "He's my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy, and if being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly," Moakler told a reporter outside of Los Angeles International Airport in February 2021, per Page Six. So, in some ways, they did get their happily ever after, after all.