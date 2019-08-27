If you recently found yourself going down the internet's zodiac rabbit hole, you've probably heard a little rumor about Scorpios. They're super intense, brooding, and apparently, really good in the sack. And hey, there may be some truth to that hearsay: In my experience, Scorpios do love sex (and they're pretty good at it). However, while Scorpios may be the most psyched about sex, they certainly aren't the only ones that love to get down. As for the other zodiac signs most enthusiastic about sex, sit tight because you're about to be hella surprised. But remember, reality isn't definitively written in the stars, and anyone can love sex, regardless of their sign.

Communication, attention to detail, honesty, and consent play huge roles when it comes to having amazing sex. The following signs are particularly passionate about getting down, good at communicating with partners, and enjoy learning new techniques. They're also not afraid to speak up about what they want in bed because they know that's the key to developing sexual chemistry. Not only do these signs love sex, but they also aim to be really good at it. These folks want to learn about what their partners like and show them a good time.

So, if you're one of the following signs, it could explain why your sex life is so fire (pun intended).

Aries (March 21—April 19) stocksy/ studio firma Aries are bold and passionate. They are that friend who is likely heading to their d*ck appointment the minute they get off work or leave the function. They know what they want and how to get it. An Aries is likely to be equally excited about having sex with a partner as they are about masturbating. They don't feel an ounce of regret about getting what they want when they want it. They give a whole new meaning to having your cake and eating it, too.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras are the queens of glamour. They love anything that pleasures them so, of course, sex is way up there on their priority list. Libras know how to charm the hell out of friends and lovers alike. If this sign is into you, they will definitely make it known. Though they love sex and aren't shy about pursuing someone, Libras are relatively non-confrontational. If you are interested in a Libra, don't be afraid to make your intentions clear. Libras will flirt with you forever without making a move, and they'll gladly allow you to take charge.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Pisceans get a bad rap for being sensitive. That's certainly not false, but what's so bad about being sensitive? Nothing, especially when it comes to passion. Pisces will meet someone and immediately know the chemistry is there. They are super intuitive and can read what their partners want. Some of the hottest sex of your life could happen with a Pisces. So don't shy away from their intensity — lean into it.