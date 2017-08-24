19 Dirty Songs You Need To Add To Your Sex Playlist

I recently discovered the song "Tell Me" by Usher, and every single time I listen to it, I feel like I'm falling in love and having a thousand orgasms at once. It’s an eight-minute ballad, with the perfect combination of Usher crooning and crescendoing in a way that feels both extremely tender and sexual. If you're looking for dirty songs to have sex to — especially if you're feeling particularly ~romantic~ — this song will not disappoint.

Music helps set the mood, but it also does something more. Neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman previously told Elite Daily music is likely to affect the brain in three regions — the pleasure system, the bonding system, and the limbic system (which processes emotions). “Those systems not only allow the pleasurable experience of sex to be amplified with music, but they also allow music to deepen your connection with your partner while subduing negative emotions,” Freeman said. If that doesn’t make you want to create a sex playlist immediately, I don’t know what will.

There are plenty of songs perfect for when you and your partner are in the mood. When it comes to making a really great sex playlist, you need songs that aren't cheesy (let's please retire "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye), and they should easily fade into the background once you start getting into it with your partner. Bonus points if the beat mimics the rhythm you might already have in bed. I asked friends for the one song they'd put on their sex playlist if they had one — or their favorite song on their already-existing sex playlist — and you'll seriously need to add them to your own arsenal ASAP. They are GOOD.

1. "Tell Me" by Usher

“And in this moment of silence, you look me in the eyes / Nothing is verbalized, so much to say / I need you so much / The more I'm away from you, the more of you I want.”

2. "Novacane" by Frank Ocean

"You put me on a feelin' I never had, never had, never had (Never) / And ever since I've been tryna get it back, and pick it up and put it back."

3. "Pink + White" by Frank Ocean

“It's the same way you showed me / Nod my head, don't close my eyes / Halfway on a slow move / It's the same way you showed me.”

4. "Do I Wanna Know" by Arctic Monkeys

“Crawlin' back to you / Ever thought of callin' when / You've had a few? / 'Cause I always do.”

5. "Dive In" by Trey Songz

“Wanting to go deeper than you'll ever know / Wanting to feel, the way you flow / Ooh, you got that look up in your eyes / What we 'bout to do ain't no surprise.”

6. "HiiiJack" by SZA

“Sometimes I keep you in my mind / Sometimes I let you go up high / I'm using everything I find / Do anything to keep you tied up.”

7. "Chandelier" (Piano Version) by Sia

“I'm holding on for dear life / Won't look down, won't open my eyes / Keep my glass full until morning light / 'Cause I'm just holding on for tonight.”

8. "Strange Fruit" by Elijah Blake

“I'm talkin' 'bout you and me / A little time and some privacy / Gettin' up on that late night creep / But tell nobody what we do.”

9. "Eyes On Fire" by Blue Foundation

“I'm taking it slow / Feeding my flame / Shuffling the cards of your game.”

10. "Whatever You Like" by T.I.

“I want your body, need your body / Long as you got me you won't need nobody.”

11. "One Week Of Danger" (Demo Version) by The Virgins

“Give me just one week of danger at a time / Loving isn't easy but it sure is fun.”

12. "Ride" by SOMO

"Everybody wonders where we've run off to / My body on your body, baby, stickin' like some glue."

13. "Feel Like Making Love" by Bad Company

“Baby, If I think about you / I think about love / Darling, If I live without you / I live without love.”

14. "Hold It Against Me" by Britney Spears

“If I said I want your body now / Would you hold it against me? / 'Cause you feel like paradise / And I need a vacation tonight.”

15. "Breathe On Me" by Britney Spears

“Oh, this is way beyond the physical / Tonight, my senses don't make sense at all / Our imagination, taking us to places / We have never been before.”

16. "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" by D'Angelo

“I wanna stop playing all the / Silly little games you and me play / And I am feeling right on / If you feel the same way baby / Let me know right away.”

17. "Night People" by You Me At Six

“We are night people / Roaming these streets / Night people / Get what we need.”

18. "You Know I Will" by badXchannels

“I know there's someone waiting up for you all night / But I'm not perfect and you're not finished / I'll be your mister, you can always be my mistress.”

19. "Howlin' For You" by The Black Keys

“I must admit, I can't explain / Any of these thoughts racin' through my brain, it's true / Baby, I'm howlin' for you.”