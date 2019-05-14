Your Go-To Sex Playlist Song, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Listening to music during sex has its pros and cons. For example, if you don't have Spotify premium, you might find yourself in the middle of the act while listening to an ad about upgrading your subscription (not speaking from experience or anything). But sometimes, that one song starts to play that just feels really right. I don't know about you, but I definitely have a go-to sex playlist song. And while this trusty tune can change over time, the details of a good sex song usually stay the same.

Finding a perfect sex playlist song that can elevate already good sex to even better sex can be about timing, subtlety, and sensuality. You don't want something too bold or repetitively circulated that will pull you out of the moment. You also don't want something that too slow or too fast. I personally love "Earned It' by The Weeknd, which is a staple on many (maybe my own) sex playlists because of its slow cantor and sexy lyrics.

If you want some inspiration for your sex playlist, consider the following songs that you might be low-key obsessed with, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21—April 19) — Don't Hurt Yourself by Beyoncé ft. Jack White Soul Central TV on YouTube For their sex playlists, an Aries will probably want something fast paced and sexy. This song by Queen B herself is a great choice because it has a very empowering edge to it. Jack White's rock influence on her usual flawlessness makes this song feel super invigorating.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Sex With Me by Rihanna Rihanna - Topic on YouTube If there is anything that a Taurus is good at, it's knowing their strengths. That's why this song by Rihanna would be a great fit for them — it's basically all about how good she is at sex. I can't think of anything a Taurus would love more than having sex while being reminded that they're amazing at it.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) — Earned It by The Weeknd TheWeekndVEVO on YouTube Geminis are all about atmosphere, and so this song could help them really get into the mood. The intonation of the song is super sultry, and the lyrics speak for themselves.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) — Doves In The Wind by SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar SZAVEVO on YouTube Cancers are the most likely to enjoy sex music that is very much in the background. They don't want anything taking them out of the moment, so this song by SZA is a great choice. Nothing about this song is super in your face, but its lyrics are still pretty hot.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) — Location by Khalid KhalidVEVO on YouTube Leos are all about the drama, TBH. That's why they are definitely a sign that would want a slower song that can really guide the rhythm of the sex. This song by Khalid is a classic sex song for a Leo. The lyrics are also pretty noticeable and set a mood that is perfect to make out to.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) — Open by Rhye RhyeVEVO on YouTube Alright, hear me out on this one. This song is super tender and gentle, but the electronic notes in the background keep it from feeling so sentimental that it ruins the mood. This song would be great for Virgos because they love to feel grounded and connected to others. This song evokes such Sunday-afternoon-sex-in-the-sunlight vibes that it is the perfect sex song for the super affectionate and romantic.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) — 13 by LANY LANYVEVO on YouTube Libras, like, really love sex. They don't need a lot of help setting the mood because they're pretty good at doing it on their own. As a result, they are the sign most likely to put on a record or playlist and just let it go while they get distracted with other, more pressing activities. This song is great because it's pretty even without any dramatic changes in tone or melody, making it a great source of background ambiance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) — Bad Guy by Billie Eilish BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube OK, I think it's pretty obvious that Scorpios are intense signs. As a result, they can tend to enjoy intense sex. If they want to have sex with music on (which isn't always the case) they want something playfully sexy. This song by Billie Eilish offers some interesting pacing that would be fun to try and match with your positions. Its lyrics are also a combination of dark, sarcastic, and coy which is like exactly what a Scorpio channels during sex.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) — Talk by Hozier HozierVEVO on YouTube Sagittarians are high-key sweethearts. They want to pick the perfect song to make out with their crush and have every song after that feel right, too. This song by Hozier is a great pick because it's both romantic and sensuous.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) — Breakup With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored by Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Capricorns are another sign that are not always interested in listening to music during sex. If anything, they want something super fun in the background during foreplay. Capricorns would likely love this bop from Ariana Grande because it's got a good beat and some flirty AF lyrics.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) — Sexual Healing by Marvin Gate, Kygo Remix KygoMusic on YouTube Aquarians would love this remix of the classic Marvin Gaye song "Sexual Healing." This song has the familiar crooning of Gaye that can really get you and bae in the mood, but with added techno beats that feels fun and refreshing. This is a really fun song to put in the middle of a playlist because it can come out of nowhere and shift the atmosphere to something super fun and sexy.