Lots of people like to listen to music during sex. If your current sex playlist is feeling a little outdated, though, it might be time to press pause on those old tunes and replace them with a few more recent tracks. 2018 has been a major year for music, and your bedroom soundtrack should reflect that. This list of 2018 songs for a sex playlist will get you out of your standard routine and have you (and your sex life) feeling refreshed in no time.

From Liam Payne and Rita Ora's Fifty Shades Freed hit, to Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's fifth song together, there have been a number of sexy collabs to hit the airwaves this year. Longtime favorite solo artists like Nick Jonas and Lana Del Rey have released new music in 2018, too, including songs that are perfect for playing while you're hooking up.

Research shows that listening to music during sex can not only enhance an already pleasurable experience, but it can also make you feel more connected to your sexual partner and decrease any negative emotions. You've got nothing to lose and so much to gain by adding these songs to your sex playlist. So, what are you waiting for?

1 "For You" By Liam Payne & Rita Ora FiftyShadesVEVO on YouTube "For You" is from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, which makes it the perfect song to start off your sex playlist with a bang. The sweet lyrics and sensual beat will get you in the mood in no time.

2 "All The Stars" By Kendrick Lamar & SZA KendrickLamarVEVO on YouTube Kendrick and SZA come together in "All The Stars," a gorgeous tune that will have you and your partner feeling out of this world.

3 "God Is A Woman" By Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Remind your partner that "God Is A Woman" with Ariana's sexy single off her new album, Sweetener. If this track doesn't turn you on, then nothing will.

4 "Promises" By Calvin Harris & Sam Smith CalvinHarrisVEVO on YouTube It doesn't take a math major to know that Sam Smith's sultry voice plus Calvin Harris's catchy beats equal pure musical perfection. I make no "Promises," but I'm pretty sure this song belongs on your 2018 sex playlist.

5 "First Time" By Liam Payne & French Montana LiamPayneVEVO on YouTube As a former member of One Direction, Liam Payne knows a thing or two about what women like. Maybe that's why he earned a second spot on this list with his song "First Time," featuring French Montana.

6 "Right Now" BY Nick Jonas & Robin Schulz NickJonasVEVO on YouTube Nick Jonas is all grown up, and it's not weird to get down and dirty to his hit "Right Now." This 2018 banger was practically made for making love, so hop to it.

7 "You Should See Me In A Crown" By Billie Eilish BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube Billie Eilish may have the voice of an angel, but this track will have you feeling naughty. Add this one to your bedroom playlist — it will definitely inspire you to take charge.

8 "Bed" By Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande NickiMinajAtVEVO on YouTube Speaking of crowns, pop queens Ariana and Nicki want to "make all your dreams come true" with "Bed." In their fifth ever collaboration — and second of 2018 — the pair don't hold back (and neither should you).

9 "Tie Me Down" By Gryffin & Elley Duhé GryffinVEVO on YouTube Whether or not you're into literally being tied down, Gryffin and Elley Duhé's "Tie Me Down" is a sexy song that's practically begging for a spot on your song list.

10 "Fallin' All In You" By Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes - Topic on YouTube Shawn Mendes' "Fallin' All In You" has serious Ed Sheeran vibes. It's romantic, heartfelt, and makes perfect background music for everything from a passionate make-out sesh to post-sex cuddles with bae.

11 "Venice B*tch" By Lana Del Rey LanaDelReyVEVO on YouTube Can you even have a sex playlist without at least one track by Lana Del Rey? Her newest song is reminiscent of those on her earlier albums: seductive, simple, and sensual.

12 "Conversations With My Wife" By Jon Bellion Gold Coast Music on YouTube If you've been sleeping on Jon Bellion, it's time to wake up. "Conversations With My Wife" may sound like a dream, but it will keep you wide awake and in the mood for love.

13 "Sunflower" By Post Malone & Swae Lee PostMaloneVEVO on YouTube Last but not least is Post Malone's "Sunflower," off the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. This tune will make you want to recreate Peter and Mary Jane's iconic upside down kiss — and then some. Chances are, your go-to hookup playlist needs a refresh. Add these 13 songs from 2018 and turn the volume up on your sex life.