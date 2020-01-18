For some zodiac signs (especially water signs), the most important quality a partner can have is stability. They crave a sense of security, so they seek out partners who are reliable, predictable, and steady. But others seek out the complete opposite. It's not that they don't want security in their relationships, it's that they need someone who isn't afraid to take a few risks and be bold. Someone who keeps them on their toes, and even more importantly, can keep up with them. If that sounds familiar, then chances are your ideal partner is one of the risk-taking zodiac signs whose attitudes toward life and love sound something like, "Challenge accepted."

It's no coincidence that the boldest signs in the zodiac (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are the fire signs. That's because, like their element, they're each a dynamic force of nature in their own way. They need fuel to keep their flame burning, and in the case of these signs, that fuel is new experiences that expand their minds. In order to continue growing, fire signs have to be willing to put themselves out there and trust their instincts with confidence. That's true in all aspects of their lives, but especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Fire signs can have a tendency to jump into new romances with both feet, and from there, the adventure begins. So, if all this talk of adventure has your heart beating a little faster, these are the zodiac signs to swipe right on.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

swissmediavision/E+/Getty Images

Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, Aries is most comfortable when they're taking risks. They live for a challenge, and to them, every day is a new chance for adventure and new experiences. They tend to follow their instincts rather than spend too much time considering their next move, and this spontaneity usually allows Aries to reach their goals by sheer boldness alone. They also tend to jump into relationships pretty quickly, only to (belatedly) realize taking it a bit slower would've probably been the better route. But Aries wants what they want, and they're willing to take risks to get it, even if it means sometimes getting burned in the process.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Outwardly, Leo might seem like a risk-taker, but they don't really feel like one due to their almost unshakable confidence. Every move they make (whether or not it's well thought-out), they make with boldness and bravery. They're enthusiastic, charming, and their charisma typically draws people straight to them. If you’ve ever loved a Leo, then you know just how infectious their enthusiasm can be, so you may find yourself becoming a bit of a risk-taker too. It also doesn’t hurt that their generous and loving heart makes taking a risk on them totally worth it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Graiki/Moment/Getty Images

While Leo might not feel like a risk-taker, Sagittarius knows they are, and they embrace that moniker fully. In part, this is because they seek to expand their mind and embrace all new experiences, both good and bad. It's also due to their connection to Jupiter, the planet associated with luck and authority. Things have a funny way of always working out for Sag. This sign approaches life with a great deal of optimism, which allows them to have an open and loving heart... too loving, in some cases, as this sign tends to fall in and out of infatuation very quickly. As a result, falling for a Sag comes with a bit of a risk as well.

If there's anything in life worth gambling on, it's love. And if finding a partner with an adventurous spirit, who will challenge and push you to break out of your comfort zone — or is simply bold enough to keep up with yours — is a priority for you, consider giving one of these fire signs a shot. They just might be your perfect match.