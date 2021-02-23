Travis Barker's Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Passionate & Loyal Partner

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's romance kind of seems like it came out of nowhere. It was friends one day, hot and heavy the next, but when you consider that Travis Barker's zodiac sign is Scorpio and Kardashian's is Aries, that really shouldn't come as a surprise. Neither is a shrinking violet when it comes to love. Aries leaps before they look, and while Scorpio's not as quick to open up, when they do they go all the way. Outwardly, this can look like an overnight romance, but chances are this has been brewing for a while, at least on Barker's end. That is if he's typical of his zodiac sign.

Barker was born Nov. 14, 1975, under the sign of Scorpio. Those familiar with this sign know that they're one of the most mysterious and seductive signs in the zodiac. What you might not realize, however, is that they also boast one of its biggest hearts. They may seem like the player type at first glance, but, underneath it all, they crave a deep and honest emotional connection. They want to settle down and build that family unit; they're just very good at hiding at first. This might be what makes him just the right partner for Kardashian. Here’s what else we can divine about what it’s like to be loved by Barker based on his zodiac sign.

Scorpio goes all the way in love.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scorpio is a water sign, which means they're driven by their emotions. They feel things powerfully and that makes Scorpio vulnerable. As a result, they can be a bit of a tough nut to crack. When they open the floodgates, however, Scorpio is all heart. They want a true partnership; a twin flame connection where two truly become one. They love hard and with every fiber of their being, so there's no middle ground with Scorpio — they're either all-in or not at all.

Scorpio has a jealous streak.

When you love as hard as Scorpio, your heart's totally on the line. As such, they fear getting hurt. This can make them a bit suspicious, especially if they think they have reason to be. Scorpio has to be careful to not become possessive or controlling because that tendency is there if they think that their relationship's being threatened from outside or within. When they get hurt, Scorpio can also lash out and withdraw, so it's important when dating this sign to be thoughtful about their feelings. That being said, controlling behavior isn't OK, and it doesn't have to be tolerated just because someone's a Scorpio.

They're the most passionate lovers.

Scorpio has a reputation for being a passionate lover — because it’s true. They love the art of seduction and pursuing the one they desire. They can have sex just for physical pleasure, but when they have an emotional connection it's even more intense. They truly make love with passion and enthusiasm. It's where they can be their most vulnerable and feel the most connected to their partner.

Scorpio is loyal and expects the same in return.

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

If you're looking for a partner who's unwavering in their loyalty, look no further than Scorpio — Barker literally has the word tattooed on his forehead. They ride hard for the ones they love and will fight to protect them. Just keep in mind that they expect the same level of steadfast loyalty in return. That doesn't mean you can't question them about something, just that it's better be done in private. Anything less is seen as a betrayal and can have a devastating impact on the relationship.

Barker and Kardashian’s astrological compatibility is a little tricky as these two signs tend to make for an explosive match that burns brightly, but not for long. In their case, however, they have the benefit of forging their relationship a little later in life, so they've both been there, seen that, and are more likely on the same page about what kind of connection they want. They also started out as friends, and that allowed them to get around a lot of the games each sign plays before their defenses are up. It could just be that this Scorpio has met his forever match. Only time will tell.