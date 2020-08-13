Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity "feuds" that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

When it comes to the Kardashians' circle of friends, high-profile celebs come and go like clockwork. Still, one of their oldest and most loyal confidants was socialite Larsa Pippen, who became close with the family around 2011 when she started appearing on Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Pippen experienced many of the Kardashians' biggest ups and downs through the years right alongside them, which is why fans find it so hard to believe they've seemingly become distant. As of July 2020, Pippen and the Kardashians no longer follow each other on Instagram, and they haven't hung out publicly in a while. Despite seemingly growing apart, however, the Kardashians and Larsa Pippen's mutual friends keep them connected.

From their birthday parties and career achievements to their messy feuds, Pippen has supported the Kardashians time and time again, including during the infamous Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. In fact, Pippen was the first person to inform the family about the ordeal.

Unfortunately, somewhere along the way, they seemed to grow apart. On July 22, fans noticed Pippen and the Kardashians unfollowed each other on Instagram, which, to many, pretty much guaranteed there was beef behind the scenes. But Pippen seemingly tried to play down the rift, writing in a July 23 IG Story that she's "praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives." But Pippen's evasive response did little to quell the speculation of a fallout.

If the Kardashians and Pippen are, in fact, no longer close, that doesn't mean they won't ever run into each other in the future. Their five mutual friends are bound to bring them together again someday.

1. Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's friendship hasn't been perfect (Hilton infamously compared Kim's butt to "cottage cheese" during a 2008 interview on the Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo Show), but after a decade of dissing each other in the press, they put the past behind them and rekindled their friendship.

They started gushing about how much they loved each other again in 2017, and their relationship has only grown since based on their increasing social media interactions.

Pippen has also been pictured with Hilton several times through the years. For example, in December 2018, Pippen attended Hilton's big Christmas party. Then, in October 2019, she was spotted at the star's Halloween bash.

Since Pippen and Kim are both Hilton's friends, they each supported the Simple Life star for her 38th birthday. "Happy Birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago — this is how she celebrates," Kim told Hilton in a March 2019 video from the party.

Meanwhile, Pippen documented the night with a video of Hilton pole dancing.

Larsa Pippen Instagram

Kim's ability to get back in touch with Hilton could mean there's hope for a reconciliation with Pippen in the future too.

2. Jonathan Cheban

According to entertainment website New You, Jonathan Cheban became friends with the Kardashian family through Kim. They reportedly met at a party in 2009 and clicked instantly. Apart from being a frequent guest on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Cheban, who legally changed his name to "Foodgod" in 2019, is a restaurateur with establishments in Miami and Long Island.

He's often seen getting dinner with the Kardashians, traveling the world with them, and accompanying them to major events. Since Cheban is basically another member of the Kardashian family, it's no wonder he became friends with Pippen. In August 2018, Cheban, Kim, Pippen, and her husband, Scottie Pippen (who she filed for divorce from in November 2018), even went on a speedboat ride in Miami together.

3. Nicole Williams

Ever since March 2018, WAGS LA star Nicole Williams has been a model for Khloé Kardashian's Good American athletic wear. It's unclear exactly how she met Pippen, but it's possible the Kardashians introduced them. That same month, Williams and Pippen were seen with Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian at a basketball game. Williams and Pippen got so close that they even coordinated their costumes together that Halloween, and in 2019, Williams attended Pippen's 45th birthday party. Kim and Kourtney were there as well.

Interestingly, for Pippen's 46th birthday in 2020, none of the Kardashians acknowledged the big day on social media. Williams did, however, writing "so beautiful" underneath one of Pippen's birthday posts.

Regardless of Whether the Kardashians and Pippen are still on friendly terms, it doesn't seem like Williams has picked sides. She still comments on Pippen's social media posts and continues to model for Khloé's Good American brand.

4. Natalie Halcro

Williams' WAGS LA co-star Natalie Halcro is part of the Pippen and the Kardashian inner circle as well. Along with her cousin Olivia Pierson, Halcro appeared on an episode of KUWTK in November 2018 and has admitted she thinks of Kim as a role model. "She's just a superwoman, the things that she can multitask, from being a mom to studying law and having her own business and filming a TV show, she's just really inspiring," Halcro said in a July 2019 interview with E!

Halcro seems pretty close to everyone. She actually rang in the 2019 New Year alongside Kim, Pierson, Williams, and Pippen.

When Halcro announced the birth of her daughter Dove in February, Pippen and the Kardashians all congratulated her on her new bundle of joy.

5. Olivia Pierson

Wherever you'll find Halcro, you can count on Pierson to be right by her side. (They're cousins, they both live in L.A., and they have a show together called Relatively Nat & Liv, after all.) Despite the rumors the Kardashians and Pippen have cut ties, Pierson seems to still be friends with both sides. Just like Williams, Pierson wished Pippen a happy birthday in July 2020, and she continues to praise Kim's business-savvy personality.

"Observing her as a friend has been a learning curve. What she gets done in a day, she's like a superwoman," Pierson said about Kim in a February 2020 interview with Talk Stoop. "If [Halcro and I] ask her, she's always willing to help us out."

Whatever happened between the Kardashians and Pippen, their mutual friends don't appear to be letting it affect their relationships with either side.