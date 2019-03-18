Paris Hilton celebrated her birthday a little late this year. And by a little late, I mean an entire month late. The social media star/heiress threw a big shindig to celebrate her 38th birthday this past weekend, and the guest list included the Kardashian social circle. And the videos of Kim Kardashian celebrating Paris Hilton's belated birthday show how close these two still are.

Hilton, whose actual birthday was on Feb. 17, celebrated her 38th birthday with a bunch of friends at a party she called #ClubParis in Beverly Hills. Partying at Club Paris this past weekend was Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, their good pal Larsa Pippen, Nicky Hilton, and more. And of course, being a queen of social media in her own right, Hilton posted videos from the night that showed her having the time of her life.

One of the videos Hilton posted to her Instagram was a montage of clips from the party. Some (read: many) of the clips showed Hilton showing off her pole dancing skills (that ish is a damn workout), as well as the party guests bopping around. There were no videos of Kim Kardashian pole dancing, in case you were wondering.

Seriously, Club Paris looks like it was a grand old time.

But did she DJ it herself? These are the questions that need answering.

Hilton posted a video of her and Kardashian to her Instagram on March 17.

In the clip, Kardashian is wishing her former boss a very happy belated birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago — this is how she celebrates,” Kardashian quipped.

“That’s how I roll,” said back.

Kardashian closed it off by saying, "She deserves it." Then the two hugged and posed for the camera.

Hilton captioned the video, "Love you @KimKardashian 💋 So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis."

Kardashian, naturally, posted to her Instagram story throughout the #ClubParis party as well.

She posted a selfie of her and Kourtney Kardashian smizing their lives away.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram

She also posted a photo of Hilton looking happy AF while dancing surrounded by Tiffany's-blue balloons.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Larsa Pippen, a longtime close friend of the Kardashians, posted a video of Hilton on the stripper pole.

Larsa Pippen on Instagram

Girl, work.

Kardashian and Hilton's friendship seems to be all about gettin' that joy lately. The two had a ball at Kardashian and Kanye West's Christmas Eve party (where Kardashian got drunk and accidentally spilled the beans that she and West are having another baby via surrogate), and the videos of the two sledding on the fake Calabasas snow were hilarious.

Get that joy, ladies!

Kardashian told Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens LIVE that at this same Christmas Eve party where she and Hilton went sledding, she got drunk and told some people that she and Yeezy are having a second son via surrogate.

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” she told Cohen during the January 2019 interview. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Do you think she drunkenly told the Club Paris partygoers what the baby's name is?! Stay tuned.