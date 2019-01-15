Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are welcoming a fourth child into their family! While there have been reports speculating that a fourth child is on the way for Kardashian and West, neither star has actually confirmed the news. Until now! Kardashian confirmed in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens LIVE on Monday, Jan. 14, that the Kardashian-West family would be welcoming a new baby via surrogate sometime in 2019. So are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West having a boy or a girl? She revealed that too! North, Saint, and Chicago are about to have a new baby brother!

In her interview with Cohen (who is also expecting his first child via surrogate soon), Kardashian not only confirmed that she and her hubby would be parents to a fourth child, but she also revealed the sex of the baby, and that he's due "sometime soon." Naturally, Kardashian is excited and emotional about the news, as are her family and many of her fans.

During the interview, Cohen revealed he's expecting his first child via surrogate this year, then asked Kardashian, who opted for the surrogacy route with Chicago West, was “working on another child.”

“We are,” she replied, adding that the baby will arrive "sometime soon." Then, she revealed the funniest thing about the entire story.

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” she told Cohen, adding, “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk." Oh, Kim. It's OK. Christmas Eve parties get the best of all of us.

News of a possible fourth child started making the rounds on Wednesday, Jan. 2 when sources for Us Weekly revealed the couple’s plan to use a surrogate again. Multiple sources for Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and West decided to use their last embryo which is reportedly a male. Us Weekly reported that the couple’s baby is due “in very early May.”

Another source for the outlet said that Kardashian “always wanted four kids.”

Kardashian and West are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. So, they’ve got their hands full already! What’s one more, right? It wouldn’t surprise me if coming from a big family like Kardashian did influenced her decision to go ahead and have a fourth child. Whatever prompted her and West to have another baby, it’s exciting news, for sure!

The news of Kardashian and West’s fourth child is not especially surprising, though. Back in August 2018, a source close to the couple revealed that they were thinking about having another baby soon. That was just seven months after the couple welcomed their daughter Chicago, who was born in January 2018.

According to People, Kardashian experienced high-risk pregnancies when carrying North and Saint, which is why she and West opted for a surrogate for Chicago as well as the new baby. Back in 2017, People reported that Kardashian wrote about her difficult pregnancies and a life-threatening condition called placenta accreta on her app.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails,” Kardashian wrote of her experience birthing North in 2013. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!”

So, it makes sense that she and West would want to keep the risk low and opt for a surrogate for their last two kids. Kardashian and West clearly love being parents. It’s exciting to see them expand their family!