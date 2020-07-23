Larsa Pippen is breaking her silence on those Kardashian feud rumors. Yep, the once bestie of Kim K has been caught up in a whirlwind of rumors she and the KarJenners had a fallout, but it's been very unclear as to what actually happened. Now, for the first time, fans are getting a bit of clarity. Larsa Pippen's response to rumors she's feuding with the Kardashians is cryptic, but telling.

In case you need a refresher, Pippen and Kim K were once attached-at-the-hip BFFs. They were workout buds, party-hopping queens, and, at times, castmates on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their whole friendship was a series of fierce Instagram opps, and when Kylie, Kourtney, or Khloé joined them for a night out, they were total squad goals.

But by July 2019, fans noticed they'd been spending less time together, leading them to believe something had gone down between Pippen and the Kardashians. Their suspicions were seemingly confirmed when the entire KarJenner family unfollowed Pippen on Instagram that month.

To add fuel to the fire, the KarJenners were noticeably absent from Pippen's July 2020 birthday celebration, all but confirming there was ~some~ sort of bad blood happening behind the scenes.

Now, Pippen's latest Instagram post sheds a little light on the situation. “I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she wrote on her Story on July 23. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

OK, so she didn't directly say what went down with the KarJenner drama, but her message said one thing loud and clear: She's moving on. As the Kardashians and Pippen put distance between them, it looks like their friendship could become a distant memory.