Larsa Pippen and the Kardashian sisters set the interwebs on fire in late July when they unfollowed each other on Instagram with zero explanation, bu,t now, Pippen is done leaving fans guessing as to why they called their friendship quits. On a new episode of Hollywood Raw, Pippen left little to the imagination as she explained why she thinks Kanye West and Travis Scott contributed to the rift. While she claims she doesn't know the root cause for all the drama and mayhem, Larsa Pippen quotes about Kanye West coming between her and the Kardashians will leave your jaw on the floor.

The Nov. 9 episode of Hollywood Raw Podcast is an illuminating wild ride into the tumultuous relationship between The Real Housewives of Miami cast member Larsa Pippen and the Kardashian family. "People go through different things," Pippen wrapped up the conversation about her rift with the Kardashians rather vaguely in the episode, but what precedes the cordial statement is anything but vague.

The 46-year-old reality TV star was surprisingly candid about the drama between herself and the Kardashian family. Pippen said there was no one reason for the rift, but that it exists nonetheless, stemming from a multitude of issues.

Pippen claimed West "brainwashed" the whole Kardashian family against her because he mistrusts her. She also claimed Scott, one of West's closest friends and collaborators, may have told Kylie Jenner that Pippen flirted with him at a club. Pippen joked that he must have been the "Highest in the Room," because none of that ever happened.

"It's not one thing that breaks a couple up," Pippen said about the deterioration of her friendship with Kim Kardashian West. "If Kanye feels like Kim and him are better without me, then let them be without me. I'm OK with that."

Pippen seems to have her own clear picture of why things went south between all the parties involved, but it's hard to know what to think since the Kardashians have remained mum on the subject. As mystery continues to swirl around Pippen and the Kardashian squad's beef, one thing's for sure: the claws are OUT now.